Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
SMITE - UI Programmer
Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced UI Programmer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!
What our UI Programmers do:
- Design, prototype, code, and unit test User Interface enhancements, features, and fixes for the game SMITE.
- You will implement UI screens and functionality using Unreal Engine 3 and Scaleform (Flash/ActionScript)
Who we are looking for:
- Exceptional programming skills with 2+ years of software programming experience.
- Thrives upon change.
- Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development process.
- Strong User Interface layout and design skills.
- Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE) or equivalent experience thru professional game development, indie projects, or mods.
- Team-oriented but self-motivatedPassion for games.
- Strong work ethic.
- Problem solver
Even better candidates have:
- UI programming experience
- Experience with Unreal 3 engine.
- Experience with Scaleform or Flash/Actionscript
- Knowledge of source control
- Experience with PC/Windows programming
- Experience programming for console games
