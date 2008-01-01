SMITE - UI Programmer

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced UI Programmer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our UI Programmers do:

Design, prototype, code, and unit test User Interface enhancements, features, and fixes for the game SMITE.

You will implement UI screens and functionality using Unreal Engine 3 and Scaleform (Flash/ActionScript)

Who we are looking for:

Exceptional programming skills with 2+ years of software programming experience.

Thrives upon change.

Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development process.

Strong User Interface layout and design skills.

Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE) or equivalent experience thru professional game development, indie projects, or mods.

Team-oriented but self-motivatedPassion for games.

Strong work ethic.

Problem solver

Even better candidates have: