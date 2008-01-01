SMITE - Console QA Analyst

Hi-Rez Studios is hiring an experienced Console QA Analyst to join the SMITE team at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

What our analysts do:

Work with the Lead QA Analyst to create and implement comprehensive, effective, and detailed Quality Plans and Test Procedures for all assigned games.

Ensure our game products meet high standards of quality, reliability, usability, and performance through hands-on testing and problem reporting.

Interpret, analyze and evaluate testing progress at specific Milestones related to QA deliverables and platform-specific content and functionality requirements.

Who we are looking for:

2+ years Console QA experience.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, multi-faceted, and collaborative environment.

Passion for games and game development.

Familiar with building test cases and test plans.

Familiar with bug tracking software management systems such as JIRA.

Working knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems and Office products.

Excellent troubleshooting, organization, critical thinking, written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Preferred candidates have: