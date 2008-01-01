SMITE - Art Director

Hi-Rez Studios is seeking an exceptionally skilled and inspirational Art Director to elevate the studio’s games to a world class level.



Work alongside a team of talented / skilled artists, engineers, and designers; enjoying the support of a company whose culture is centered on iterative game development and delivering software as a service.



The ideal candidate possesses inspiring artistic vision, outstanding communications skills, strong leadership experience, and a proven track record of shipping AAA products in a lead artist role. Experience modeling and texturing assets for a diverse visual range of environments and a solid grasp of form, color, and light for both 2D and 3D art assets are also essential.



You must be experienced at mentoring teams, able to create and maintain a collaborative environment for artists who are passionate about making games, be skilled in one or more areas of art creation (illustration, modeling, texturing, animation, or concept art), and well-versed in related tools (3DS Max, Photoshop, etc).





WHAT OUR ART DIRECTORS DO:

Own, articulate, and evangelize visual direction on SMITE Work directly with artists and leads to ensure smooth asset production through the Smite content pipeline Create concept paintings, models, textures, and other benchmark assets that help articulate or inspire visual direction Work closely with game design to ensure art supports a gameplay-first player experience Foster and maintain effective relationships inside and outside the art department







WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR: