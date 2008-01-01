SMITE - Art Director

Hi-Rez Studios is seeking an exceptionally skilled and inspirational Art Director to elevate the studio’s games to a world class level.
Work alongside a team of talented / skilled artists, engineers, and designers; enjoying the support of a company whose culture is centered on iterative game development and delivering software as a service.
The ideal candidate possesses inspiring artistic vision, outstanding communications skills, strong leadership experience, and a proven track record of shipping AAA products in a lead artist role. Experience modeling and texturing assets for a diverse visual range of environments and a solid grasp of form, color, and light for both 2D and 3D art assets are also essential.
You must be experienced at mentoring teams, able to create and maintain a collaborative environment for artists who are passionate about making games, be skilled in one or more areas of art creation (illustration, modeling, texturing, animation, or concept art), and well-versed in related tools (3DS Max, Photoshop, etc).
WHAT OUR ART DIRECTORS DO:
-
- Own, articulate, and evangelize visual direction on SMITE
- Work directly with artists and leads to ensure smooth asset production through the Smite content pipeline
- Create concept paintings, models, textures, and other benchmark assets that help articulate or inspire visual direction
- Work closely with game design to ensure art supports a gameplay-first player experience
- Foster and maintain effective relationships inside and outside the art department
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
-
- A minimum of 10 years’ experience in crafting video game art
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a lead artist or art director
- Incredible communications and interpersonal skills
- Able to manage a large art staff of varying skills and specialties
- Strong illustration and / or concept art skills
- Demonstrated proficiency with popular 2D and 3D applications, such as Maya, 3DS Max, Adobe Photoshop, Painter, etc.
- Solid knowledge of current and next-gen art techniques as well as fundamental art principles
- Able to motivate artists and collaborate well with other developers in a team environment
- Able to excel in an exceptionally fast paced product release schedule
- UE3 / UE4 knowledge preferred
** Only applications with Cover Letters & Portfolios will be considered.