Company Name:
Hi-Rez Studios
Website:
http://www.hirezstudios.com
Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Director
Education:
Some College
SMITE - Art Director

Hi-Rez Studios is seeking an exceptionally skilled and inspirational Art Director to elevate the studio’s games to a world class level.


Work alongside a team of talented / skilled artists, engineers, and designers; enjoying the support of a company whose culture is centered on iterative game development and delivering software as a service.


The ideal candidate possesses inspiring artistic vision, outstanding communications skills, strong leadership experience, and a proven track record of shipping AAA products in a lead artist role. Experience modeling and texturing assets for a diverse visual range of environments and a solid grasp of form, color, and light for both 2D and 3D art assets are also essential.


You must be experienced at mentoring teams, able to create and maintain a collaborative environment for artists who are passionate about making games, be skilled in one or more areas of art creation (illustration, modeling, texturing, animation, or concept art), and well-versed in related tools (3DS Max, Photoshop, etc).


WHAT OUR ART DIRECTORS DO:

    • Own, articulate, and evangelize visual direction on SMITE
    • Work directly with artists and leads to ensure smooth asset production through the Smite content pipeline
    • Create concept paintings, models, textures, and other benchmark assets that help articulate or inspire visual direction
    • Work closely with game design to ensure art supports a gameplay-first player experience
    • Foster and maintain effective relationships inside and outside the art department


WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

    • A minimum of 10 years’ experience in crafting video game art
    • A minimum of 3 years’ experience as a lead artist or art director
    • Incredible communications and interpersonal skills
    • Able to manage a large art staff of varying skills and specialties
    • Strong illustration and / or concept art skills
    • Demonstrated proficiency with popular 2D and 3D applications, such as Maya, 3DS Max, Adobe Photoshop, Painter, etc.
    • Solid knowledge of current and next-gen art techniques as well as fundamental art principles
    • Able to motivate artists and collaborate well with other developers in a team environment
    • Able to excel in an exceptionally fast paced product release schedule
    • UE3 / UE4 knowledge preferred

    ** Only applications with Cover Letters & Portfolios will be considered.
