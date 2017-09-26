SITE RELIABILITY ENGINEER - TEMPORARY

Who We Are:

The Core Technology Group at 2K is filled with some of the brightest minds in the business, whose expertise is routinely called upon by the groups behind Civilization, Borderlands, Mafia, and others. When some of the best studios in the world have needs in the online space, the Core Tech Products team answers the call. We fill our team with those who thrive working on highly available web services, highly scalable backend infrastructures, and generally cool online technology. If you are passionate about technology and are looking to accelerate your career by supporting development and delivery of a large scale service infrastructure, come join our team.

What We Need:

We are looking for an experienced Software Engineer to drive continuous improvements of our mission-critical online services, from inception to production delivery. Our platform keeps maturing, and will benefit from a strong arm who is proficient at managing CI/CD and has an understanding of the available tools and appliances so as to easily argue the good, the bad, and the ugly. In addition to a Unix/Windows/Linux/Mac expert, we need solid multi-platform administration skills to automate management of thousands of boxes.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Participate in and embrace our engineering culture and values

Own overall services health, performance, monitoring, security, integration, and deployment

Participate in the architectural and infrastructural decisions to build scalable, distributed, fault-tolerant systems

Drive implementation of new and existing products and features, with focus on building, deploying, and monitoring

Actively participate in each roll-out and deployment of new and existing products and features

Manage external resources (outsourcing) to fulfill larger initiatives

Sustain continuous improvements to make the services reliable

Support and maintain the systems we build; establish and maintain the knowledge to operate them and understand how they work end to end

Solve production issues and be available for emergencies (on-call rotation duties for 2nd tier escalation)

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

You will be a great fit for our team if you are very passionate about solving day-to-day problems with smart, elegant, and simple solutions. You truly understand the challenges around highly available and scalable systems, and believe cloud computing and automation are critical to operate services at scale. You iterate fast, adapt well-known tools, and leverage the latest industry standards to produce the best software factory. You are a true leader with the ability to work with and manage strong personalities, influencing and driving consensus. You excel in environments that are fast-paced and rapidly changing, and know the value of being creative, autonomous, and collaborative. You have a sense of urgency about your customer’s requests, and can deliver quality work in a timely manner. Overall, you are bold in action and make the right choices to take our platform to the next level.

Minimum Requirements:

Strong verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills

Experience using Configuration Management tools (Ansible preferred)

Experience using and supporting Continuous Integration (Jenkins and Nexus/Artifactory preferred)

Proficient using at least one compiled Object-Oriented Language (C++ or Java preferred)

Proficient using scripting languages, specifically for automation (Python and Shell preferred)

Proficient using and supporting Source Control tools (Perforce and Git preferred)

Proficient managing cloud computing services (AWS or GCP preferred)

Hands on experience with IaaS, Container Orchestration, Containers, and Machine Images (Docker and Kubernetes preferred)

Full understanding of protocols such as TCP, UDP, DNS, HTTP, SSH, LDAP, and software to serve them (Nginx preferred)

Hands on experience with infrastructure technologies and appliances (Load balancers, Firewalls, Monitoring, etc.)

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=2158