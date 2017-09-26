SITE RELIABILITY ENGINEER - TEMPORARY
Who We Are:
The Core Technology Group at 2K is filled with some of the brightest minds in the business, whose expertise is routinely called upon by the groups behind Civilization, Borderlands, Mafia, and others. When some of the best studios in the world have needs in the online space, the Core Tech Products team answers the call. We fill our team with those who thrive working on highly available web services, highly scalable backend infrastructures, and generally cool online technology. If you are passionate about technology and are looking to accelerate your career by supporting development and delivery of a large scale service infrastructure, come join our team.
What We Need:
We are looking for an experienced Software Engineer to drive continuous improvements of our mission-critical online services, from inception to production delivery. Our platform keeps maturing, and will benefit from a strong arm who is proficient at managing CI/CD and has an understanding of the available tools and appliances so as to easily argue the good, the bad, and the ugly. In addition to a Unix/Windows/Linux/Mac expert, we need solid multi-platform administration skills to automate management of thousands of boxes.
Job Responsibilities Will Include:
Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:
You will be a great fit for our team if you are very passionate about solving day-to-day problems with smart, elegant, and simple solutions. You truly understand the challenges around highly available and scalable systems, and believe cloud computing and automation are critical to operate services at scale. You iterate fast, adapt well-known tools, and leverage the latest industry standards to produce the best software factory. You are a true leader with the ability to work with and manage strong personalities, influencing and driving consensus. You excel in environments that are fast-paced and rapidly changing, and know the value of being creative, autonomous, and collaborative. You have a sense of urgency about your customer’s requests, and can deliver quality work in a timely manner. Overall, you are bold in action and make the right choices to take our platform to the next level.
Minimum Requirements:
To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=2158