Site Reliability Engineer

Introduction:
Site Reliability Engineers work with other engineering teams to ensure we build services that work well at scale. We’re looking for Site Reliability Engineers (SRE) who can help us design, build, and maintain high-performance, scalable, reliable services. You will work to build and run the core components that power the online platform and help engineers understand and implement according to our standards for infrastructure as code and managed services, to provide a reliable, observable, scalable, and highly available online platform.
Responsibilities:
Work closely with engineers throughout the development process to ensure standards for infrastructure and managed services are understood and implemented correctly
Design, engineer, and maintain the core infrastructure and automated systems that support the online platform used by all Bethesda.net engineers
Work with other engineers to define infrastructure needs and implement as infrastructure as code
Participate in technical design reviews
Work with tech leads and other engineering leaders to build resource utilization estimates
Participate in the load testing execution and analysis to identify bottle necks and opportunities for optimization
Act as an agent of change and improvement by observing live systems and providing recommendations for continuous improvement for all areas of development
Investigate and identify root cause analysis for issues in all stable and live environments
Act as the subject matter expert on AWS cloud infrastructure and managed services
Identify and implement automation for repeated and time consuming tasks
Participate in on-call rotation with the rest of the engineering team to provide escalated support for Tier 1 & 2
Other duties as assigned
Requirements: