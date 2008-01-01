Site Reliability Engineer

Other duties as assigned

Participate in on-call rotation with the rest of the engineering team to provide escalated support for Tier 1 & 2

Identify and implement automation for repeated and time consuming tasks

Act as the subject matter expert on AWS cloud infrastructure and managed services

Investigate and identify root cause analysis for issues in all stable and live environments

Act as an agent of change and improvement by observing live systems and providing recommendations for continuous improvement for all areas of development

Participate in the load testing execution and analysis to identify bottle necks and opportunities for optimization

Work with tech leads and other engineering leaders to build resource utilization estimates

Work with other engineers to define infrastructure needs and implement as infrastructure as code

Design, engineer, and maintain the core infrastructure and automated systems that support the online platform used by all Bethesda.net engineers

Work closely with engineers throughout the development process to ensure standards for infrastructure and managed services are understood and implemented correctly

Site Reliability Engineers work with other engineering teams to ensure we build services that work well at scale. We’re looking for Site Reliability Engineers (SRE) who can help us design, build, and maintain high-performance, scalable, reliable services. You will work to build and run the core components that power the online platform and help engineers understand and implement according to our standards for infrastructure as code and managed services, to provide a reliable, observable, scalable, and highly available online platform.

