Company Name:
Bethesda Softworks
Website:
http://bethsoft.com/
Location:
Austin, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School Not Completed
Site Reliability Engineer

Introduction:

Site Reliability Engineers work with other engineering teams to ensure we build services that work well at scale. We’re looking for Site Reliability Engineers (SRE) who can help us design, build, and maintain high-performance, scalable, reliable services. You will work to build and run the core components that power the online platform and help engineers understand and implement according to our standards for infrastructure as code and managed services, to provide a reliable, observable, scalable, and highly available online platform.

Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with engineers throughout the development process to ensure standards for infrastructure and managed services are understood and implemented correctly

  • Design, engineer, and maintain the core infrastructure and automated systems that support the online platform used by all Bethesda.net engineers

  • Work with other engineers to define infrastructure needs and implement as infrastructure as code

  • Participate in technical design reviews

  • Work with tech leads and other engineering leaders to build resource utilization estimates

  • Participate in the load testing execution and analysis to identify bottle necks and opportunities for optimization

  • Act as an agent of change and improvement by observing live systems and providing recommendations for continuous improvement for all areas of development

  • Investigate and identify root cause analysis for issues in all stable and live environments

  • Act as the subject matter expert on AWS cloud infrastructure and managed services

  • Identify and implement automation for repeated and time consuming tasks

  • Participate in on-call rotation with the rest of the engineering team to provide escalated support for Tier 1 & 2

  • Other duties as assigned

     

    Requirements:

  • Experience developing and designing software solutions in an online environment
  • Experience operating and deploying large scale and complex systems in a cloud environment.
  • Experience with configuration management systems
  • Experience with engineering automated build/deploy systems which include continuous integration as well as infrastructure as code
  • Understand and have implemented Docker and other container based systems
  • Able to troubleshoot complex systems in a live environment quickly and effectively
  • Familiarity with Linux system administration
  • Familiarity with network engineering
