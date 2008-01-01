Insomniac Games is looking for a Shader Artist- a multi-talented role that helps make our characters look amazing by assisting with the creation of textures, materials, writing shader code, and being a liaison between the art and programming departments. The ideal candidate will have experience creating advanced materials such as skin, hair, and cloth in addition to working with the art and programming teams to manage budgets, performance issues, and quality control. You are the bridge between the art and the technical – read on!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Collaborates with the Character and Environment Team to create and apply PBR materials and texture maps on assets that provide the desired look and feel of the art direction of the project

Works closely with the Lighting and Render Programming teams to ensure that materials are compatible with Insomniac's proprietary engine

Works with engineers to create new shader types such as skin, hair, metal, and other surfaces

Demonstrates ability to work on both stylized and realistic projects

Maintains consistency and quality on all textures and shaders created for characters and environments

Understands memory and frame-rate budgets for XboxOne, PS4, or comparable platforms

Keeps up with current technologies used in and by various game engines

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Skilled in painting textures using Photoshop or other texturing packages

Proficiency with complex node based shader networks such as those used in Unreal Editor, mental mill, etc.

Proficiency with Substance Designer

Understanding of authoring for a Physically Based engine

Knowledge of Normal Mapping, Bump Mapping, Environmental Mapping creation and use.

Basic understanding of CgFX, HLSL, or Cg from a technical artist's perspective.

Previous next gen game development experience with XBOXOne, PS4 or PC is a plus.

Lighting and photography knowledge a plus

If you are interested in this role, please use the link below to apply. Please note that this role is a benefit eligible project hire. We anticipate this role lasting about 12 months, with the potential to extend further. We look forward to hearing from you. Thanks!