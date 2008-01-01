



SERVER ENGINEER - MOBILE GAMES

Come join a small team of talented and passionate server engineers designing and building our future server architecture. We're using Azure hosted servers and a new micro-services architecture to achieve our very high scale and reliability goals. This role offers lots of ownership and impact if you have the right blend of creative and server engineering skills to help make our games awesome for millions of players. We are solving very interesting technical challenges with new services while supporting and growing multiple mobile game titles. It is a great time to jump into our game and become a big impact contributor. We would love to talk to you directly if this opportunity sounds appealing to you!

Job Responsibilities Include:

Design / develop / maintain robust multiplayer game architecture for cloud computing

Design / develop/maintain tools and utilities to support multiplayer game servers and services

Research coding techniques and algorithms in order to keep current on technological developments and advancements in the game industry

Research and analyze new cloud computing technologies in order to continually evaluate how they might be utilized to improve existing multiplayer services, or be applied to implement future services or solve future problems

Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks

Effectively listen and communicate with team members in order to quickly adapt as project needs evolve, and to maximize efficiency

Required Experience and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, related discipline, or relevant work experience

Expertise with C# and C / C++ programming languages

In depth understanding of and familiarity with Object Oriented design principles

Strong debugging skills

Strong problem solving skills

Solid understanding of game networking and TCP / HTTP / UDP networking protocols

Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures

Ability to learn and master new technologies and code

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Desired Experience and Skills:

Experience writing tools with C# and WPF

Experience with ASP.NET, ASP MVC, JavaScript, JQuery, and Ajax

Experience with Windows Azure or other cloud computing platform

About Cat Daddy:

Rooted in the beautiful Pacific Northwest and just a short drive from Seattle, Cat Daddy has been around for more than two decades and over that time has launched multiple successful PC, console and mobile titles. Currently we are focusing on Mobile and Tablet games and are working on some exciting upcoming titles. Sure, we are part of the big and impressive 2K family and we love it, but really we are a small band of talented, artists, programmers and production staff who get the job done and done really well by relying on skill, collaboration, humor and grit. We pride ourselves on being nimble and tech savvy, having shipped titles of almost every genre and on almost every platform. Bottom line is, it’s a good time to be a Cat Daddy!

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=59&rid=1123