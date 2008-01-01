webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Lionbridge Technologies
http://www.lionbridge.com
San Jose, California
United States
IT
Full Time
PC / Windows
Mid-Senior Level
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Web Interface Developer (#6449)

ABOUT THE POSITION

The Digital Marketing and Social Media group at is currently looking for a Senior Web Interface Developer who excels at creating client-side interactions using (X)HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, to join a small team of developers responsible for front-end code on a large-scale corporate web site.  This developer would report to the Interface Development Manager in Digital Marketing & Social Media, and would support content authors and publishers worldwide.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

  • Create xhtml/css/javascript "Components" for use in pages on our web site
  • Create and maintain xhtml page templates that leverage Components.
  • Write and Maintain specifications and documentation necessary to support the page templates and components.
  • Collaborate with User Experience designers to determine specifications, visual design, and use cases.
  • Support clients and publishers that use our code.

 

ABOUT YOUR BACKGROUND

  • 5+ years of (X)HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • Experience with HTML5 and CSS3 would be a plus.
  • Knowledge of browser compatibility issues when using JavaScript and CSS
  • Intimate knowledge of current web standards
  • Insight on user experience specifications
  • Requirements gathering and analysis skills
  • Experience working with an enterprise level content management system.
  • Exceptional communication (verbal and written) skills

 

DESIRED SKILLS:

Our ideal candidate will also possess experience with one or more of the following:

  • jQuery
  • HTML5 and CSS3 understanding
  • Visual design (ability to create mockups in Photoshop)
  • Interaction design (user flow diagrams and use cases)
  • Writing and maintaining supporting documentation
  • AJAX
  • CVS, SVN, or Git
  • Localization
  • Section 508 Requirements
  • Search Engine Optimization
  • Performance / Page-render optimization
  • Java

 

