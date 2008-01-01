Location:
San Jose, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Web Interface Developer (#6449)
ABOUT THE POSITION
The Digital Marketing and Social Media group at is currently looking for a Senior Web Interface Developer who excels at creating client-side interactions using (X)HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, to join a small team of developers responsible for front-end code on a large-scale corporate web site. This developer would report to the Interface Development Manager in Digital Marketing & Social Media, and would support content authors and publishers worldwide.
REQUIRED SKILLS:
- Create xhtml/css/javascript "Components" for use in pages on our web site
- Create and maintain xhtml page templates that leverage Components.
- Write and Maintain specifications and documentation necessary to support the page templates and components.
- Collaborate with User Experience designers to determine specifications, visual design, and use cases.
- Support clients and publishers that use our code.
ABOUT YOUR BACKGROUND
- 5+ years of (X)HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience with HTML5 and CSS3 would be a plus.
- Knowledge of browser compatibility issues when using JavaScript and CSS
- Intimate knowledge of current web standards
- Insight on user experience specifications
- Requirements gathering and analysis skills
- Experience working with an enterprise level content management system.
- Exceptional communication (verbal and written) skills
DESIRED SKILLS:
Our ideal candidate will also possess experience with one or more of the following:
- jQuery
- HTML5 and CSS3 understanding
- Visual design (ability to create mockups in Photoshop)
- Interaction design (user flow diagrams and use cases)
- Writing and maintaining supporting documentation
- AJAX
- CVS, SVN, or Git
- Localization
- Section 508 Requirements
- Search Engine Optimization
- Performance / Page-render optimization
- Java
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.