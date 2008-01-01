Senior Weapon & Hard Surface Artist - Destiny

We’re looking for talented people to create art for the Destiny universe.

TLDR: Can you make kick-ass Weapons and Vehicles that shoot SPACE BULLETS for the Destiny universe?!? Apply!





Overview

As a Senior Weapon and Hard surface Artist you will be working with a team other crazy artists to make the vast array of things players get to shoot, swing, and drive - in the expanding Destiny universe.

In 2016, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 25th year in the industry. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe. We are a studio that is built to last, and now we are embarking on a brand new chapter.

We are currently partnering with Bungie to further expand the award winning Destiny universe.

Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products – from Skylanders to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 to our recent contributions to this year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. We apply the same dedication to excellence to every video game franchise we’ve worked on over the years and we are bringing that same philosophy to the Destiny franchise.

We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices. We not only give our developers a safe and warm place to incubate and grow their ideas but the tools and support necessary to turn those ideas into impactful and memorable experiences.

Your Guardian will be Responsible for:

Be fully self-sufficient to make brand new Weapons, Ships, and other Hard Surface thingamajiggies for Destiny



Help the Art Team Lead in guiding the team to create a massive quantity of high quality art assets



Work with the Art Director and Art Team Lead to meet and set quality benchmarks



Have a good working knowledge of PBR materials (not the beer – though that is a plus with some of the team)



Be proactive in communicating with different specialists – concept artists, animators, riggers, FX artists, designers, graphics programmers – all various people who depend on you, and you depend upon to get the best work in game





The skills we’re looking for in order to level up your Guardian:

Experience in the game industry, or other relevant experience making weapons



Expert knowledge of at least one tool of high poly modelling/sculpting (zbrush, mudbox, 3d Coat, etc.). Working knowledge of others



Expert knowledge of at least one tool of low poly modelling (3dsMax, Maya, Modo, etc.)



Expert knowledge of at least one tool of PBR texturing (Substance Painter, Photoshop, BodyPaint, etc.). Working knowledge of others



Expert knowledge of at least one bit of trivia you will bore everyone around you with at any opportunity. Working knowledge of others



Have a natural desire to learn new pipelines, tools, and technologies



Have shipped games on PS4, XboxOne, PC





You’ll really get noticed with these upgrades to your Light Level:

Able to do your own 2d concepting



A deep knowledge of how guns or vehicles work



A desire to constantly improve yourself



A love of the Science-Fiction genre, and the Destiny universe specifically



Appreciated at least one of the attempts at humor in this job posting



Our studio is located in Albany, NY, a thriving northeastern city with an abundance of professional theatre, music, dance, and sports attractions, as well as a backyard full of recreational activities. (That’s a metaphorical backyard. The studio’s backyard has a patio and grill though…with seasonal awning.) And for those looking for more adventures, we’re located less than three hours from NYC, Boston, and Montreal!