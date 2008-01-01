webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Cold Iron Studios
Website:
http://www.coldironstudios.com
Location:
Santa Clara, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist

  • Responsibilities
    • Design and build FX for weapons, player abilities, enemy creatures, and environmental atmospherics using Unreal 4
    • Help develop and drive a unique FX art style for the game
    • Demonstrate creative art skill and technical ability to develop FX within budget
    • Collaborate closely with other disciplines, both artistic and technical
    • Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time
    • Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game
    • Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
    • Guide and mentor other team members

 

  • Qualifications
    • Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an FX Artist
    • Understanding of how FX interact with, and reinforce game design
    • Professional experience demonstrating FX systems in a real time engine
    • Ability to look at reference, deconstruct it, and translate that into real time FX that fulfil the art style and performance needs of the game
    • Passion for playing and creating games
    • Self driven with strong communication skills
    • Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
    • Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
    • Experience using modeling and texturing toolsets (Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush, Etc)
    • Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies
    • Advanced understanding of techniques used to make highly optimized FX

 

  • Plusses
    • Experience with Unreal Engine
    • Experience with scripting and/or animation
    • Knowledge of volumetrics / fluid dynamics simulation programs (such as FumeFX, Afterburn) a plus
    • Understanding of, and experience developing or playing multiplayer games and/or shooters
