Location:
San Jose, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist
Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.
Now, Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior FX Artist to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you excited about breathing life into characters, creatures, weapons, and environments through awesome visual effects? Do you excel at using your technical knowledge and art skills together to make FX that are as visually impressive as they are fast to render? Do you love how a good visual effect can add that extra something special to an enemy ability, or make a weapon feel so much more fun and powerful? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will craft visual effects that will help define the player experience.
Responsibilities:
- Design and build FX for weapons, player abilities, enemy creatures, and environmental atmospherics using Unreal 4
- Help develop and drive a unique FX art style for the game
- Demonstrate creative art skill and technical ability to develop FX within budget
- Collaborate closely with other disciplines, both artistic and technical
- Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time
- Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game
- Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
- Guide and mentor other team members
Qualifications:
- Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an FX Artist
- Understanding of how FX interact with, and reinforce game design
- Professional experience demonstrating FX systems in a real time engine
- Ability to look at reference, deconstruct it, and translate that into real time FX that fulfil the art style and performance needs of the game
- Passion for playing and creating games
- Self-driven with strong communication skills
- Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
- Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
- Experience using modeling and texturing toolsets (Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush, etc.)
- Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies
- Advanced understanding of techniques used to make highly optimized FX
Would Love to See:
- Experience with Unreal Engine
- Experience with scripting and/or animation
- Knowledge of volumetrics / fluid dynamics simulation programs (such as FumeFX, Afterburn) a plus
- Understanding of, and experience developing or playing multiplayer games and/or shooters
Please Note: Applicants without a demo reel will not be considered. This is a full-time, on-site position.
