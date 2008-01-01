Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist

Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Now, Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior FX Artist to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you excited about breathing life into characters, creatures, weapons, and environments through awesome visual effects? Do you excel at using your technical knowledge and art skills together to make FX that are as visually impressive as they are fast to render? Do you love how a good visual effect can add that extra something special to an enemy ability, or make a weapon feel so much more fun and powerful? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will craft visual effects that will help define the player experience.

Responsibilities:

Design and build FX for weapons, player abilities, enemy creatures, and environmental atmospherics using Unreal 4

Help develop and drive a unique FX art style for the game

Demonstrate creative art skill and technical ability to develop FX within budget

Collaborate closely with other disciplines, both artistic and technical

Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time

Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Guide and mentor other team members

Qualifications:

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as an FX Artist

Understanding of how FX interact with, and reinforce game design

Professional experience demonstrating FX systems in a real time engine

Ability to look at reference, deconstruct it, and translate that into real time FX that fulfil the art style and performance needs of the game

Passion for playing and creating games

Self-driven with strong communication skills

Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

Experience using modeling and texturing toolsets (Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush, etc.)

Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Advanced understanding of techniques used to make highly optimized FX

Would Love to See:

Experience with Unreal Engine

Experience with scripting and/or animation

Knowledge of volumetrics / fluid dynamics simulation programs (such as FumeFX, Afterburn) a plus

Understanding of, and experience developing or playing multiplayer games and/or shooters

Education:

No requirements.

Please Note: Applicants without a demo reel will not be considered. This is a full-time, on-site position.