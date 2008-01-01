Come join our award-winning God of War development team! We are looking for an experienced, qualified contractor to take on the specialized role of Senior VFX Artist at a critical juncture in our game development cycle. This individual will work side by side with our art and tech teams to create VFX that enhance gameplay, help set the mood and feel of unique environments, and bring visceral epic experiences to our players.

As a Senior VFX Artist, you will help create jaw dropping visuals that set the bar for the PS4. You must possess the ability to effectively collaborate with the art and creative directors to create VFX that are stunning while also working with other development team members to ensure technical feasibility. Help us create amazing top of class games that will set the PS4 apart from the rest!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Content creation of visual VFX across all areas of the game ranging from natural environmental VFX, to VFX to punctuate game action, to VFX for characters and their interaction with elements in the game world.

Work closely with engine programmers to build future tools, pipelines, and graphic potential.

Work closely with the Art and Game Directors to deliver their vision of the VFX as they pertain to the game pillars.

Maintain a strong knowledge of the game’s design to support communication and allow better discussions.

Create and maintain VFX and shader libraries.

Resolve assortment of complex artistic/ VFX development issues for other VFX Artists and other team members.

Actively develop and improve skill set and abilities by keeping aware of industry trends and techniques, evaluating competitive products, and learning new software packages and traditional art methods.

Demonstrate strong time management and prioritization skills by collaborating with the Production group to develop task lists, ensuring assignments are progressing according to schedules, milestones and overall project goals.

QUALIFICATIONS: