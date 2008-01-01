SENIOR VFX ARTIST

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

The FX team at Hangar is a highly experienced and skilled group of game and film FX artists with a passion for creating striking game FX. From gameplay to ambient environment FX to pyro/fluid and rigid body simulations, we do it all. We’re building AAA, narrative-driven, Open World games utilizing a world-class FX tool suite for our proven proprietary game engine.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is looking for an experienced artist to join our VFX team. You must have an ability to push the visual quality of game effects so that they closely match those of blockbuster movies, but have real-time experience. This position offers a unique opportunity to work closely with the engineering team and push the rendering and FX production capabilities of our engine.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Work closely with the FX team to bring life to gameplay and cinematics through compelling and impactful visual FX

Implement real-time particle effects which use both static and animated 2D / 3D elements

Create gameplay, ambient, environmental, and weather effects, as well as FX for spectacle events

Work with the technical art team, rendering and tools engineers in order to further our FX tool suite and capabilities

Prototype effect concepts for gameplay and engine

Research, analyze, and troubleshoot visual effects for both quality and performance

Contribute to the creation of clear, accurate, and accessible technical writing and documentation regarding FX production and use by other artists

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

You go to all the latest blockbuster movies purely to see the destruction effects work, then go to bed dreaming about blowing things up for yourself (well, not for real, of course - just virtually) and you smile to yourself the next day at work when you realize your dream is on the monitor screen right there in front of you. You have the drive and talent to work on both large and small effects though, you realize that all the nuances of subtle ambient world effects are just as important as the big, bold, in your face moments of massive destruction. You take direction well and can follow another’s vision to the letter, but you are also experienced enough to design and produce great looking elements on your own. You love and enjoy your craft and you’re always striving to be the best.

Minimum Requirements:

VFX artist with 5+ years in the games industry

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work collaboratively and succeed in a diverse work environment

Possess a critical eye for timing, animation, and motion of real world objects and visual effects

Self-motivated, results-oriented, driven to create top quality visuals

Ability to manage a team, be deadline driven and push the boundaries of next gen technologies

Knowledge of visual effect terminology and techniques used in film, games, and animations

Relevant 2D and 3D software experience (Photoshop, After Effects, 3D Studio Max, Maya, Houdini)

Experience with simulation tools such as Houdini for pyro, fluid, and soft / rigid body dynamics

Experience in a secondary area such as texturing, modeling, skinning, animation, or lighting

A passion for video games

One shipped next-gen AAA title is a plus

Experience with one or more scripting / programming languages is highly desired

