Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior VFX Artist
Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.
What you’ll do...
- Bring life and excitement to the game through your design and implementation of compelling realistic visual effects.
- Coordinate with Art, Design and Animation to ensure VFX match the quality bar and vision for the game.
- Fix VFX related bugs, including performance and budget issues.
- Help to improve technical pipelines and VFX creation techniques/tools.
- Assist in research and development.
- Help to mentor other artists and lead by example.
Ideally, you'll have…
- 5+ years' professional experience as an effects artist.
- Experience working within a game engine.
- Demonstrable ability to create beautiful and affecting VFX for games, film/tv, or a combination of both.
- Both technical and creative with a strong artistic vision.
- Motivated, proactive self-starter.
- Strong understanding of particle systems.
- Mastery of relevant software packages such as Photoshop, After Effects and Maya.
- Passion for making and playing games.
- Shipped AAA games preferred.
Benefits & Perks…
- Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
- Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.
- 401K with company match and no vesting period.
- Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
- Relocation assistance.
- Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
- Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
- Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
- Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
- Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
- Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
- Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
- State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
- On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
- A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
- Friendly, caring co-workers and management.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.