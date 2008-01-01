SENIOR USER RESEARCHER

Who We Are:

The User Research group at 2K provides a variety of insights from consumer testing, qualitative research, quantitative research, market research, telemetric analysis, and just about any other method we can employ to give developers the feedback and tools to make better games. We’re a team of passionate gamers who know, analyze, and play not just our games, but all games (the good and the bad) to identify trends and to go beyond the numbers to provide insight into our research.

What We Need:

We are looking for someone to take a senior role on our internal User Research facility. You will have the opportunity to drive research strategy across multiple game franchises, partnering with studios to make meaningful changes throughout the games' development cycles. You will be asked to apply a wide variety of methods including playtesting, usability testing, surveys, contextual inquiry, card sorts and more.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Deeply collaborate with various developers to create a unique research strategy for each game

Plan and execute research studies at moments of great impact

Create insightful, communicative reports based on thorough data analysis

Clearly and concisely deliver reports to all relevant stakeholders, including developers and production

Develop creative solutions to overcome roadblocks and create a testing schedule that provides data early enough to make meaningful changes

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

If you love video games, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment where you can make a real difference to the final product and you have relevant experience in the video game industry, then this position might be for you. We want someone who not only has a strong background in user research, but who also thoroughly enjoys the process, the results, and the potential impact they can have on the final product.

Minimum Requirements:

BA / BS in Human-Computer Interaction, Cognitive Science, Experimental/Cognitive Psychology, Statistics, or other related field

4+ years of experience in user experience research or usability testing. Ideally has experience with user research within the video game industry.

Deep understanding of qualitative research methods, including but not limited to usability testing, interviews, and playtesting

Strong written and oral communication skills

Familiarity with agile testing methods

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=1899