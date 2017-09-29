The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is seeking an exceptional Senior Unreal Engine Systems Engineer to join our team on a new and exciting online multiplayer game.
Responsibilities:
Architecting and implementing engine level systems built with Unreal Engine 4 on Playstation 4
Network gameplay programming
Backend network programming
Graphics programming
Tools creation
Game optimization
Providing technical guidance
Establishing best practices
Requirements:
BS or MS Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or equivalent game development trade school
Five years programming experience in C++
Experience contributing to core game architecture in Unreal
Experience building networked multiplayer games
Experience in graphics programming and strong 3D math skills
Demonstrated ability to architect and implement game features rapidly and reliably
Comfort in solving problems outside of primary area of expertise
A desire to work in a positive collaborative team environment
A passion for video games and a contributor of design perspectives
Benefits & Perks:
An extremely low co-pay for medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family
401k program with no vesting period
Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care
Our studio is in a historic building in the thriving downtown San Diego Gaslamp district
Free downtown 24 hour parking spot