Company Name:
Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency Inc.
Website:
http://bartletjones.com
Location:
San Diego, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Other
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Unreal Engine Systems Engineer

The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is seeking an exceptional Senior Unreal Engine Systems Engineer to join our team on a new and exciting online multiplayer game.  

Responsibilities:

  • Architecting and implementing engine level systems built with Unreal Engine 4 on Playstation 4

  • Network gameplay programming

  • Backend network programming

  • Graphics programming

  • Tools creation

  • Game optimization

  • Providing technical guidance

  • Establishing best practices


Requirements:

  • BS or MS Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or equivalent game development trade school

  • Five years programming experience in C++

  • Experience contributing to core game architecture in Unreal

  • Experience building networked multiplayer games

  • Experience in graphics programming and strong 3D math skills

  • Demonstrated ability to architect and implement game features rapidly and reliably

  • Comfort in solving problems outside of primary area of expertise

  • A desire to work in a positive collaborative team environment

  • A passion for video games and a contributor of design perspectives

Benefits & Perks:

  • An extremely low co-pay for medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family

  • 401k program with no vesting period

  • Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care

  • Our studio is in a historic building in the thriving downtown San Diego Gaslamp district

  • Free downtown 24 hour parking spot

