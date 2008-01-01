webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Osaro
Website:
http://www.osaro.com
Location:
San Francisco, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Browser Based Games, Enhanced / Virtual Reality, Linux / UNIX
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Unity Engineer

Experienced Unity engineer? Looking to broaden your skill set? Interested in AI, machine learning, and robotics? Excited about applying your skills to cutting-edge technology outside of the games industry?

Osaro is a machine learning startup working on intelligent automation in industrial robotics. We are looking for a talented, self-motivated Unity engineer to work on building simulation environments for our robotics products in Unity.

We offer competitive compensation packages and a highly collaborative, fast-paced startup work environment in the San Francisco Bay area. 3+ years of experience as a lead or senior developer on shipped Unity titles preferred. Please follow the link below to apply and for more information about the position.

http://www.osaro.com/careers/?gh_jid=858184

