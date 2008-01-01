Senior UI Tools Programmer

Santa Monica Studio is seeking a Senior User Interface Tools Programmer to join the team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games. We value talent, self-motivation, and team spirit. In turn, we provide an environment with a large degree of freedom and autonomy.

UI is your thing: making whatever’s on the screen easy to understand, easy to use, easy to explore. And your thing is building a common UI across a suite of tools. And this helps everyone more easily get their work done and done well. The entire team wins.

And you’re talented, really talented, and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done – and we leave you alone to do them. Sound interesting? If so, give us a shout.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Gather requirements and workflows needed to drive a large content-creation tool suite.

Refine and improve content-creation workflows.

Analyze incoming feature requests; maintain a roadmap of feature rollout.

Develop and maintain a studio-wide UI library that supports the production tool suite.

Drive UX and UI style guide; help maintain consistency across tools.

Interface with stakeholders; liaise between team members; drive collaborative projects.

Identify problems; solve them: implement robust, high-quality solutions.

Mentor and guide team members in areas of expertise; instill best practices.

REQUIREMENTS: