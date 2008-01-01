Telltale is seeking a Senior User Interface Designer to join our talented UI team!

Telltale Games is making award-winning, narrative-driven games set in the popular worlds of The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Minecraft and now Batman! These successful properties demand a premium user interface, and the small UI team within Telltale needs your help designing, creating and implementing that interface (both the “front end” and HUD) across multiple platforms and languages!

This Senior UI Designer position requires not only an expertise of traditional Graphic Design, but some comfort with 3D modeling, animation, game design and even a dash of programming. It’s much more than creating icons. It requires a “jack of all trades” confidence to be successful. Compounding this is the fact the Telltale Games makes products unlike any on the market using a one-of-a-kind proprietary tool.

You will be working within established technical and design specifications, alongside experienced and helpful team members. Prior industry experience (while preferred) is not needed, although you will be expected to be able to both collaborate and work independently, troubleshoot technical issues, all while maintaining a demanding workload in a fast-paced environment.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THE POSITION YOU MUST INCLUDE A LINK TO YOUR DIGITAL REEL/PORTFOLIO.

First and foremost, your resume, portfolio and/or demo reel MUST demonstrate impressive graphic design skills (Layout/Composition, Typography, Iconography and Copywriting).

Additionally, your body of work should also showcase AT LEAST TWO of the following offerings:

Interactive design/UX (mobile/web/flash)

Animation/Motion Graphics

Some 3D Modeling Experience

LUA scripting





Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.