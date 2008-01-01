Senior UI Artist

All samples must be accompanied by a description of each, with specific information on what you were responsible for and what tools were used. To apply, please visit our webiste at http://www.dsvolition.com/careers/

Deep Silver Volition is seeking an experienced UI Artist to help own and drive the style of our interface as we start our next exciting project. Using compelling motion graphics, 2D, and 3D designs you will work with our UI team to create innovative interfaces. We’re looking for someone passionate about UI and player experience.

