Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Senior Tools Engineer in the Woodland Hills, CA area. The ideal candidate will have three or more years of experience in a similar role. We are looking for someone who is organized, motivated, and opinionated about great game development tools. This is an exciting opportunity to join an award winning video game developer and work with the best gaming talent in the world.

Responsibilities:

Increase usability and decrease iteration time in both build pipeline technology as well as user-facing content creation tools

Communicate with stakeholders, evaluate needs, identify goals, and implement high quality software that facilitate the creative production process

Requirements:

5+ years of games or visual effects industry experience

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, or equivalent work experience

Team-motivated with a good work ethic and desire to constantly improve

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Excellent C/C++ skills, with familiarity with C#/.NET and related technology

Comfortable working within an established codebase and coding guidelines

Experience using Python, Perl, Lua, or other scripting language

Experience with digital content creation tools (3ds max, Maya, Houdini, etc.)

Understanding of good usability and user interface design tropes

Experience designing tools for non-technical users

Grasp of the fundamentals of 3D math

About Us:

Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise. The titles developed by Infinity Ward have won over 200 "Game of the Year" awards and 100 "Editor's Choice" awards, among many other industry accolades. In 2007, the studio released Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a revolutionary title that set the bar for the modern first-person shooter. Our latest releases, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Ghosts broke records with the fastest revenue generating launches of any entertainment product. In 2014, Infinity Ward merged with Neversoft, bringing together two talented and accomplished groups under one roof, with the goal of creating the best games possible. We released Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016, and the game became the number one selling console franchise worldwide.

Infinity Ward is located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. A critically-acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and accomplished development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent workplace environment.