Company Name:
Infinity Ward
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Wii, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Senior Tools Engineer

Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Senior Tools Engineer in the Woodland Hills, CA area. The ideal candidate will have three or more years of experience in a similar role.  We are looking for someone who is organized, motivated, and opinionated about great game development tools. This is an exciting opportunity to join an award winning video game developer and work with the best gaming talent in the world.

 

Responsibilities:

• Increase usability and decrease iteration time in both build pipeline technology as well as user-facing content creation tools

• Communicate with stakeholders, evaluate needs, identify goals, and implement high quality software that facilitate the creative production process

 

Requirements:

• 5+ years of games or visual effects industry experience

• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, or equivalent work experience

• Team-motivated with a good work ethic and desire to constantly improve

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

• Excellent C/C++ skills, with familiarity with C#/.NET and related technology

• Comfortable working within an established codebase and coding guidelines

• Experience using Python, Perl, Lua, or other scripting language

• Experience with digital content creation tools (3ds max, Maya, Houdini, etc.)

• Understanding of good usability and user interface design tropes

• Experience designing tools for non-technical users

• Grasp of the fundamentals of 3D math

• Excellent communication skills

