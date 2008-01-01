Senior Technical Designer

Working on Astroneer you will influence and take responsibility for the design direction of an ever expanding core gameplay experience, by building new features and discoverables that fit the vision of what makes this game unique. If you love what we've begun with Astroneer's interaction scheme, physical gameplay mechanics, procedural encounters, and in-world progression, and if you know how to make it all better in Unreal Engine, then join us to help build what you believe will be the most accessible and memorable game in recent history. Your job is to be an indie game developer on a grand scale.Qualifications:
Send your resume to jobs@systemera.net to be considered for this role.