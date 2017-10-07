webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Technical Artist

Responsibilities:
  • Collaborate with dev team to achieve high quality visual results while ensuring optimal performance
  • Collaborate with Engineering on tools and runtime solutions, and support them in production
  • Dig into problem solving various visual issues
  • Standardize and improve development processes for production of assets, materials, shaders, LODs, asset streaming, collisions, and runtime interactions
  • Educate content developers on best practices
  • Contribute to optimizations, and fix content bugs as needed
  • Analyze and provide feedback for performance and memory optimization


Requirements:
  • Worked on 3+ games that shipped
  • Strong debugging capabilities including: Art/Visual issues in engine (why something doesn't look right), technical issues (why something doesn't work), performance and memory analysis
  • Experience in complex asset workflows – logical assets, destruction, etc.
  • Experience in working with large amounts of content and dependencies
  • Scripting in various art applications - Max / Maya / Photoshop
  • Python / C#
  • C++ (a plus)

