Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Technical Artist
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with dev team to achieve high quality visual results while ensuring optimal performance
Collaborate with Engineering on tools and runtime solutions, and support them in production
Dig into problem solving various visual issues
Standardize and improve development processes for production of assets, materials, shaders, LODs, asset streaming, collisions, and runtime interactions
Educate content developers on best practices
Contribute to optimizations, and fix content bugs as needed
Analyze and provide feedback for performance and memory optimization
Requirements:
Worked on 3+ games that shipped
Strong debugging capabilities including: Art/Visual issues in engine (why something doesn't look right), technical issues (why something doesn't work), performance and memory analysis
Experience in complex asset workflows – logical assets, destruction, etc.
Experience in working with large amounts of content and dependencies
Scripting in various art applications - Max / Maya / Photoshop
Python / C#
C++ (a plus)
