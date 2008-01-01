The ideal candidate:

Provides direction and identifies bottlenecks to ensure ease of workflow for the efficient creation and execution of specific projects.

Acts as an advocate for the artists. Providing the link between the art and programming department.

Has a great handle on studio asset management, and technology (such as SVN).

Will work on the edge of innovation in, real-time using Unity3D engine.

Works seamlessly with the development team and our 3D art team members: builds and maintains aspects of the art pipeline, tools, implements key development procedures, and writes shaders for mobile development.

Must stay immersed in the latest technology and techniques making recommendations and ensuring that designers have the tools and support necessary to best achieve our technical and artistic objectives

Has 5-7 years experience with Unity3D or other gaming engines.

Will be responsible for achieving overall technical art objectives.

Requirements

Will have at least 5-7 years of experience as a Technical Artist or Senior Technical Artist in video games or application development with a successful track record in developing and managing a project.

Will exhibit a balance of technical knowledge, organization, a good eye for detail, and excellent problem-solving skills.

Will have 2-3 years experience with animation tools, rigging and weighting.

Will have 3-5 years recent Unity3D experience with demonstrable past success. Must be comfortable with bringing content into Unity, Unity’s production process, building tools for use in Unity, and writing shaders that work within Unity. Familiarity with newer Unity features is a plus.

Will have 3-5 years experience writing scripts for Unity3D, with Mel Script and Python a plus.

Have 5-7 years Maya production level experience.

Will have experience operating in the space between the artists and developers not only what is best for both disciplines but best for the product as a whole.

Will have a proven track record of workflow management as it relates to Art production. Experience with Microsoft Project a plus.

Will have good communication skills, both verbal and written.

Will be creative, passionate, a leader, and think outside of the box.

Will have a desired interest to work in the medical industry is a must.

Desired Skills / Extras

Has experience modeling work in earlier stages of a production, in the development of the architecture that links all of the areas together.

Should be comfortable with using and/or developing techniques to keep pushing boundaries to create stunning results for our global list of clients and to develop custom tools to improve our artists’ workflow.

Will help shape the future of mobile communications software with our unique company.

Be able to juggle the various demands on time, focus on the task at hand and stay calm under pressure.

Will have an aptitude and desire for learning new software.

Will demonstrate reliability, professionalism and dedication.

Will successfully manage multiple priorities, work under deadlines and have the capacity to approach problems effectively and creatively.

Will have the ability to work with other team members to meet goals and deadlines,

Will communicate, both verbally and in writing, ideas clearly and effectively. Basic understanding of anatomy a must! Will enjoy a competitive salary, excellent benefits, and a great quality of life in our state of the art studio, and the beautiful creative paradise of Sarasota, FL.



Primary Job Duty: Technical Pipeline / Production / Animation / Asset Management

Secondary Job Duties: Modeling (Objects) , Animation, Quality Assurance

Physical Demands and work environment:

Physical demands

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is required to: walk, sit, use hands and fingers to handle or feel objects tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; balance, stoop; talk or hear.

Work environment:

While performing the duties of this job, the noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Other Duties:

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.