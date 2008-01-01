Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Technical Animator
Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.
What you’ll do...
- Rigging and skinning of characters and props.
- Develop and maintain pipelines, tools, and processes.
- Research and development. Troubleshoot technical issues in Maya and game engine, keeping details records/documentation of tool creation.
- MEL/Python scripting in Maya.
- Seek to constantly raise the quality bar, develop solutions, and work with the Animation and Art Departments to streamline processes
Ideally, you'll have...
- 5+ years’ game industry experience working on the technical side of Animation and Art in games.
- Experience in Maya scripting (MEL/Python.)
- Extensive rigging experience using Maya.
- A keen eye for proper skin deformation.
- Experience working with both key frame animation and motion capture data.
- A proactive, positive attitude.
- Experience on one or more shipped title(s).
Benefits & Perks…
- Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
- Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.
- 401K with company match and no vesting period.
- Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
- Relocation assistance.
- Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
- Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
- Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
- Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
- Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
- Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
- Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
- State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
- On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
- A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
- Friendly, caring co-workers and management.
