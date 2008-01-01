Sony Bend Studio, the creator of Days Gone, Syphon Filter and Uncharted: Golden Abyss, is looking for top talent to join our in passionate team in creating a new AAA PlayStation 4 exclusive.

We are seeking a Senior Staff Gameplay Programmer to contribute to our development process. This position specializes in specific areas of programming that centers around the architecture and implementation of game engine code systems used for the creation and development of a game application.

Key contributor to the development of technology, systems and tools that support game design requirements. This includes, but is not limited to game logic, character behaviors, state based animations selection, motion systems, scripted mini-games, physics systems, collision systems, rendering, particle effects, entities systems, camera logic, audio support.

Maintaining a thorough knowledge of the games design to manage communication and enable early identification of issues.

Collaborating with the production team to develop all aspects of the specified game-play experience from a technical perspective.

Providing input and/or developing the technical design and vision through all phases of the game development cycle, from pre-production through final product release.

Maintaining a clear understanding of personal task lists and project milestones to ensure set goals will be met from a scope, schedule or game-play perspective.

Clearly communicating updates and concerns to their manager.

Managing requests or information needs regarding any aspect of the technical creation process with the appropriate members of the development team.

Actively maintaining skill-set and knowledge base by keeping track of the latest innovations from the industry in a specialized area of personal expertise.

5 years industry or related experience.

1 or more published titles.

Strong 3D Math skills.

Strong C/C++ experience.

Strong understanding of current data structures, algorithms and methodologies.

Wide-range of game application and game engine skills (e.g., AI, physics, camera, animation, audio, etc.)

Excellent communication skills.

Current and Next Gen game console experience strongly desired.

Strong understanding and familiarity with current UNREAL technology desired.

