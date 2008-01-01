Sucker Punch seeks a sonically striking Senior Sound Designer!



Are you a creative sound designer with a penchant to think outside any and all boxes when cultivating new sounds? Do you enjoy getting your fingernails dirty in Wwise or even scripting languages? Are you a self-motivated individual who takes initiative, communicates well, and loves what you do? Do you want to join a great team making a great game AND have fun doing it?

If you answered yes to all those questions, we may be a match made in that giant classified ad called life. Sucker Punch is on the lookout for a AAA Senior Sound Designer with outstanding design chops and (ideally) some technical know-how. If you have the qualifications and the drive, please send us a note including a little about yourself, a current resume, and a description of your favorite sound toy you’ve ever owned.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement original sound effects within a production schedule timeline

Field and studio recording for aforementioned sound effects and our in-house sfx library

Interface with teams cross-studio to ensure features and content are addressed

Respond to direction from the Audio Director on audio aesthetics and sound design feedback

Help improve internal tools, process and communication. We can ALWAYS be better, right?

Qualifications:

5+ years experience in video game sound design

Professional understanding of game audio aesthetics and implementation methods

Adult level responsibility (trust us, you’d be surprised)

Superlative communication and organization skills

Preferred: