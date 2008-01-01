webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sucker Punch Productions
Website:
http://www.suckerpunch.com/
Location:
bellevue, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Audio
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Senior Sound Designer

Sucker Punch seeks a sonically striking Senior Sound Designer!

Are you a creative sound designer with a penchant to think outside any and all boxes when cultivating new sounds? Do you enjoy getting your fingernails dirty in Wwise or even scripting languages? Are you a self-motivated individual who takes initiative, communicates well, and loves what you do? Do you want to join a great team making a great game AND have fun doing it?
If you answered yes to all those questions, we may be a match made in that giant classified ad called life. Sucker Punch is on the lookout for a AAA Senior Sound Designer with outstanding design chops and (ideally) some technical know-how. If you have the qualifications and the drive, please send us a note including a little about yourself, a current resume, and a description of your favorite sound toy you’ve ever owned.
Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement original sound effects within a production schedule timeline
  • Field and studio recording for aforementioned sound effects and our in-house sfx library
  • Interface with teams cross-studio to ensure features and content are addressed
  • Respond to direction from the Audio Director on audio aesthetics and sound design feedback
  • Help improve internal tools, process and communication. We can ALWAYS be better, right?

Qualifications:

  • 5+ years experience in video game sound design
  • Professional understanding of game audio aesthetics and implementation methods
  • Adult level responsibility (trust us, you’d be surprised)
  • Superlative communication and organization skills

Preferred:

  • Wwise experience
  • Scripting experience or desire to learn
  • Passable sense of humor

 

