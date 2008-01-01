



SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER - WEB TOOLS

Who We Are:

A pioneer in video games across multiple generations and the creator of some of the top-rated video game franchises including 2K Sports and the NBA 2K series, Visual Concepts is widely regarded as one of the world's top studios. A subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), Visual Concepts continues to innovate in gameplay, creativity and technology. With studios in Marin County, California, Shanghai, China and Seoul, South Korea, Visual Concepts is a culture of excellence and passion for building amazing products year after year, and offers top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

What We Need:

Feed your passion for all things web. Design and implement web-based tools used in the development, release, operations and customer service support of the incredibly successful, genre-busting NBA 2K franchise. This role requires experience with web development (HTML, CSS, python, JavaScript, MySQL) as well as a solid understanding of software engineering (C++). You will design and write front-end and back-end tools used on a continuous basis to manage and control the release of new content, pricing, promotions, and downloadable game content and assets.

The ideal candidate has at least 5 years of experience working in a production environment writing similar tools that have been used by development, operations and customer support teams at companies that create games, serve entertainment media or provide digital services for demanding consumers.

Are you tired of working off of the 101 in Menlo Park, and interested in moving to Marin and having more space, as well as growth potential? This is a great opportunity to apply all that amazing knowledge to a new opportunity working with like-minded very smart people.

Minimum Requirements:

BSCS or equivalent experience

5 years of experience writing web-based software

Fluent in web development (HTML, CSS, python, JavaScript, MySQL)

Fluent in C++

Understanding of client-server architecture a plus

Traditional SQL database experience (MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, or other)

Non-traditional database experience a plus

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=38&rid=1132