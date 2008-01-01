Senior Software Engineer - Unity/VR

You'll be working on projects for Google VR.Some of our partners include Facebook, Google ATAP, LEGO, NASA, Pixar and DreamWorks,and you can expect to intersect with other projects over time.

Ideal candidates will have 8+ years relevant production work experience but if you think you're right for this position, contact us; we'll listen.

Responsibilities

Take ownership of technical issues and lead the team to resolve them

Coordinate cross-discipline efforts to advance the state-of-the-art

Architect pipeline to efficiently stream, transform and render 3D data from a backend service

Author new tools for the visualization and troubleshooting of scene and simulation data

Manage optimization in Unity for release to desktop and mobile devices

Identify and reduce inefficiencies in the pipeline and tools

Evaluate and recommend third-party software solutions

Document common problems and resolutions in support of future efforts

Job Requirements

BS/BA in Computer Science or related engineering field

Minimum 5 years experience in a large-scale project for VR, games, VFX, TV or film

8+ years of experience engineering in C++/C#

Strong Unity experience

Good understanding of 3D graphics fundamentals

Strong general programming skills

Experience in software architecture design, development, and maintenance

Familiarity with modern graphics API's such as OpenGL, GL ES or DirectX

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development process

Self-motivated with strong communications skills and able to work both in a team and independently

Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

Location

Initially you will be located at Google in Mountain View, CA with your permanent DigitalFish office located in San Mateo.