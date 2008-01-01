Senior Software Engineer - Unity/VR

You'll be working on projects for Google VR.Some of our partners include Facebook, Google ATAP, LEGO, NASA, Pixar and DreamWorks,and you can expect to intersect with other projects over time.

Ideal candidates will have 8+ years relevant production work experience but if you think you're right for this position, contact us; we'll listen.

Responsibilities

Take ownership of technical issues and lead the team to resolve them

Coordinate cross-discipline efforts to advance the state-of-the-art

Architect pipeline to efficiently stream, transform and render 3D data from a backend service

Author new tools for the visualization and troubleshooting of scene and simulation data

Manage optimization in Unity for release to desktop and mobile devices

Identify and reduce inefficiencies in the pipeline and tools

Evaluate and recommend third-party software solutions

Document common problems and resolutions in support of future efforts

Job Requirements