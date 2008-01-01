Location:
Mountain View, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Android, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Software Engineer - Unity/VR
You'll be working on projects for Google VR.Some of our partners include Facebook, Google ATAP, LEGO, NASA, Pixar and DreamWorks,and you can expect to intersect with other projects over time.
Ideal candidates will have 8+ years relevant production work experience but if you think you're right for this position, contact us; we'll listen.
Responsibilities
- Take ownership of technical issues and lead the team to resolve them
- Coordinate cross-discipline efforts to advance the state-of-the-art
- Architect pipeline to efficiently stream, transform and render 3D data from a backend service
- Author new tools for the visualization and troubleshooting of scene and simulation data
- Manage optimization in Unity for release to desktop and mobile devices
- Identify and reduce inefficiencies in the pipeline and tools
- Evaluate and recommend third-party software solutions
- Document common problems and resolutions in support of future efforts
Job Requirements
- BS/BA in Computer Science or related engineering field
- Minimum 5 years experience in a large-scale project for VR, games, VFX, TV or film
- 8+ years of experience engineering in C++/C#
- Strong Unity experience
- Good understanding of 3D graphics fundamentals
- Strong general programming skills
- Experience in software architecture design, development, and maintenance
- Familiarity with modern graphics API's such as OpenGL, GL ES or DirectX
- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development process
- Self-motivated with strong communications skills and able to work both in a team and independently
- Proof of eligibility to work in the United States
