



SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER - TOOLS

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is seeking the talents of a highly self-motivated Senior Software Engineer - Tools who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment. The Senior Software Engineer – Tools will work directly with content creators to give them the power to create amazing experiences and to support our culture of iterative design to make AAA games. Create and maintain tools for our current title, Mafia III, a multiplatform game currently in production using proprietary software and technology.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Proactively identify the tools that will be needed throughout development

Work with the art, design, and audio departments to design and create new tools based on the changing needs of the project

Create and maintain documentation of all tools and their usage

Participate in the design of the game features to assist in the creation of supporting tools and technologies

Improve existing pipelines and tools to decrease iteration times for content creators

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Expertise with the C# / .NET 4.5 and C / C++ programming languages along with a strong familiarity with OO design principles

5+ years of programming experience on commercial software projects

WPF / MVVM knowledge is a big advantage

Ability to work directly with content creators and iterate on the tools efficiently

Self-motivated and able to drive ideas to completion

Strong ability to quickly learn new areas of development

Proven ability to work well with all game development disciplines

Ability to analyze a situation and communicate the most effective and efficient solution

Experience in UI design and artist workflow

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or equivalent work experience

Shipped AAA console or PC titles

Experience developing for game consoles (PS3, XBOX 360, etc.)

In-depth knowledge of game content pipelines at previous projects

Familiarity with Perforce and bug-tracking software

Experience with 3D Studio MAX, MaxScript, Maya, and MEL

Multithreading knowledge

To Apply - http://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=47&rid=1807