Senior Software Engineer - Product

THE STUDIO

We are a company by gamers, for gamers. We believe that truly good and deeply compelling games are timeless and ultimately prevail over fine-tuned shallow addiction cycles. Our mission is to make deeply engaging and technically outstanding games, while embracing all the opportunities of new platforms, new business models and a games industry in flux.

We are looking for ambitious and highly skilled people who share our passion for making outstanding games. You will need to be ready to take on the challenge of being part of a small but experienced and ambitious team, not be afraid to get your hands dirty, have a can-do attitude and a willingness to go the extra mile. For those up to the challenge, it's going to be a thrilling ride.

THE TEAM

The Product team develops the game around the game. With Vainglory, SEMC has created a AAA product with the quality of the best PC and console eSports games, and put it on mobile devices - but we're not going to stop there. Their product team is responsible for all of the features expected of modern multiplayer games, executed with the finesse to put them on mobile devices. This provides us with a number of new and different programming challenges that range from creating an engaging, intuitive UI to managing database responsiveness. The product engineering team prioritizes a beautiful product and a clean, maintainable code base. We work with our artists, designers, and UX experts in a collaborative and creative environment. If these challenges and priorities interest you, please apply!

REQUIREMENTS

5+ years experience programming in a professional environment

Strong background in C++ (or other object oriented language with a working knowledge of C++)

Ability to create large, performant, and maintainable systems

Experience writing UI code or features that directly interact with users

Strong communication skills

PLUSES