SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER - MAYA TOOLS

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Most recently, NBA 2K17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC is the highest Metacritic-rated sports game of this generation with critics such as Game Informer stating that “in the world of sports sims, no other game feels like it’s even on the same level as NBA 2K17” with “unrivaled gameplay, presentation and game modes.” Forbes noted that “NBA 2K’s depth continues to set the bar for the genre” and GameSpot raves “it makes me wish that every sport got the same treatment that basketball does in NBA 2K17.” The New York Daily News concludes “the entire package is as robust as a sports game has ever been” and “this year, that experience is even more stunning and addictive.”

As “the uncontested developer of sports videogames” (PlayStation LifeStyle), Visual Concepts is committed to gaming and technical innovation everywhere.

What are we looking for?

You are passionate about creating tools that empower people to be creative. You have extensive experience developing Maya-based tools used in the production of videogames or film - from plugins that bring proprietary technologies into the hands of artists and designers to the importing, exporting and processing of large-scale assets in a fast-paced environment where quality is key. You are passionate about developing and maintaining software tools, providing front-line support to artists, and helping troubleshoot, expand, plan and innovate through the next generations of production, rendering and interactive technologies and consoles.

With Maya as your primary platform, you’ll develop pipeline and asset management tools to meet production demands and help ensure artist efficiency and creative opportunity. These tools will be very complex and sophisticated, requiring the broadest understanding of the larger pipeline and studio needs. You’ll also provide front-line production support across a wide range of disciplines, troubleshoot assets, and help artists with general problem-solving.

The projects you are responsible for will improve the efficiency of asset creation, integration, and handoff between artists, designers and engineers. You’ll guide engineering teams in debugging technical issues and eliminating root causes of problems, developing comprehensive knowledge of software and systems, and maintaining relevant documentation. Your work will drive the development and evolution of standards and conventions used in production of leading edge videogame graphics and creative content.

Requirements:

5+ years of experience in professional Maya tools software development Experience with Maya at the API level (C/C++) Experience writing Maya plugins

Proficient with C/C++

Experience with C#, .NET, and Windows Forms

Experience in game development or film/fx industry data pipelines and processing requirements

Desired Skills:

Experience interacting with meshes, transforms, joints, and shaders at the API level

Bonus points for having written an exporter for Maya scenes

Experience authoring plugins that run within Maya (custom locators, custom utility or rigging nodes)

Writing user interfaces

MEL and/or Python scripting

Experience with runtime rendering APIs, like DirectX or OpenGL

HLSL or CG shader experience

TCP/IP network communication

