Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Software Engineer
Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.
What you’ll do...
- Write C/C++ code, with a deep knowledge of gameplay.
- Work closely with designers, artists, and animators to design systems and make something great.
- Fix tricky bugs and solve complex problems.
- Proactively identify and deal with issues.
- Create a game with fast, responsive controls and fluid gameplay
Ideally, you'll have…
- Passion for making and playing games.
- Extraordinary C/C++ skills.
- Strong interest in all parts of the code base, as well as making really solid game play.
- Experience with multi-threaded programming.
- Excellent math skills with an emphasis on 3D math.
- Experience with large code bases and you have the ability to work on code that you didn't write.
- Experience with optimizing code and data to improve both memory consumption and execution speed.
- Console programming experience on a AAA game.
- Minimum four years professional experience as an engineer on a game team.
- CS degree preferred.
Benefits & Perks…
- Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
- Flexible Spending Accounts for heath and child care.
- 401K with company match and no vesting period.
- Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
- Relocation assistance.
- Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
- Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
- Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
- Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
- Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
- Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
- Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
- State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
- On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
- A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
- Friendly, caring co-workers and management.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.