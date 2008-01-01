SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER - GRAPHICS

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim. Most recently, NBA 2K17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC is the highest Metacritic-rated sports game of this generation with critics such as Game Informer stating that “in the world of sports sims, no other game feels like it’s even on the same level as NBA 2K17” with “unrivaled gameplay, presentation and game modes.” Forbes noted that “NBA 2K’s depth continues to set the bar for the genre” and GameSpot raves “it makes me wish that every sport got the same treatment that basketball does in NBA 2K17.” The New York Daily News concludes “the entire package is as robust as a sports game has ever been” and “this year, that experience is even more stunning and addictive.” As “the uncontested developer of sports videogames” (PlayStation LifeStyle), Visual Concepts is committed to gaming and technical innovation everywhere.

So, what’s this all about? We have big plans for the next generation of visual realism at 60 fps. If you are an experienced graphics software engineer that is smart and passionate; can design, develop, and maintain C / C++ code and HLSL shaders; has a strong math background; and are driven by the pursuit of excellence, we would like to hear from you.

We would like you to have:

5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer designing and writing real-time graphics code

Shipped several AAA games or worked in the graphics technology industry

Mastery of HLSL / GLSL shader development

Deep understanding of 3D graphics, the associated math, advanced rendering algorithms, and their optimization trade-offs

High proficiency in C / C++

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=38&rid=1663