Senior Software Engineer - Destiny

As a Senior Software Engineer on the award-winning Destiny franchise you will be exhibiting extraordinary creativity in problem solving and working with and guiding other engineers to solve quite impossible technical challenges on a regular basis. Interested? Then keep reading…

In 2016, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 25th year in the industry. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe. We are a studio that is built to last, and now we are embarking on a brand new chapter.

We are currently partnering with Bungie to further expand the award winning Destiny universe.

Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products – from Skylanders to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 to our recent contributions to this year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. We apply the same dedication to excellence to every video game franchise we’ve worked on over the years and we are bringing that same philosophy to the Destiny franchise.

We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices. We not only give our developers a safe and warm place to incubate and grow their ideas but the tools and support necessary to turn those ideas into impactful and memorable experiences.

Your responsibilities will include:

Create complex software systems that shatter existing limitations and supercharge the new capabilities and design of the next generation of Destiny development.

Architect, design, implement, debug, optimize and test these systems in C++ and other languages.

Like a Fireteam leader on a raid, inspire and grow other engineers by establishing mutual trust and respect, intense comradery, frank honesty and joy in each other’s success.

Discover or invent leading edge game industry technologies, practices, tools and systems. Keep raising the bar.

The skills & experience we’re looking

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or relevant discipline.

At least 5-10 years’ experience in the game industry or other relevant experience

Strong OO design and development in C++. C# is a plus.

Experience with current and next gen platforms: Xbox, PS, PC.

Mastery of two or more fundamental game development skills such as gameplay, online multi-player, performance and optimization, graphics, 3D math, physics or AI.

Ability to collaborate and communicate with other engineers to obtain optimal results.

A passion for developing high quality games.

Our studio is located in Albany, NY, a thriving northeastern city with an abundance of professional theatre, music, dance, and sports attractions, as well as a backyard full of recreational activities. (That’s a metaphorical backyard. The studio’s backyard has a patio and grill though…with seasonal awning.) And for those looking for more adventures, we’re located less than three hours from NYC, Boston, and Montreal!