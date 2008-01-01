Senior Software Engineer - Destiny
As a Senior Software Engineer on the award-winning Destiny franchise you will be exhibiting extraordinary creativity in problem solving and working with and guiding other engineers to solve quite impossible technical challenges on a regular basis. Interested? Then keep reading…
In 2016, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 25th year in the industry. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe. We are a studio that is built to last, and now we are embarking on a brand new chapter.
We are currently partnering with Bungie to further expand the award winning Destiny universe.
Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products – from Skylanders to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 to our recent contributions to this year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. We apply the same dedication to excellence to every video game franchise we’ve worked on over the years and we are bringing that same philosophy to the Destiny franchise.
We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices. We not only give our developers a safe and warm place to incubate and grow their ideas but the tools and support necessary to turn those ideas into impactful and memorable experiences.
Your responsibilities will include:
The skills & experience we’re looking
Our studio is located in Albany, NY, a thriving northeastern city with an abundance of professional theatre, music, dance, and sports attractions, as well as a backyard full of recreational activities. (That’s a metaphorical backyard. The studio’s backyard has a patio and grill though…with seasonal awning.) And for those looking for more adventures, we’re located less than three hours from NYC, Boston, and Montreal!