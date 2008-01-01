Senior Software Engineer

We’re looking for outstanding engineers to join our team! If you have a passion for gameplay, physics, networking, tools and/or graphics we’d love to hear from you. As an engineer at Demiurge Studios you’ll work with other engineers, artists and designers to deliver innovative games for the PC, Android and iOS devices. Demiurge development teams are cohesive, highly skilled and well-supported…come join us!

Responsibilities

Work closely with art and design to understand and define game features and system requirements

Author technical design documents for the team which specify what will be developed and how

Provide time estimates and development plans for feature development

Implement, test, debug and maintain source code

Provide ongoing support to art and design

Track your development progress and keep production management well-informed

Think creatively and work proactively to solve any blocking issues for yourself and your teammates

Deliver high quality, functional systems on time and to specification

Review the work of other engineers and provide constructive guidance in a highly collaborative environment

Make educated trade-offs among scope, quality and pace.

Assist with live server operations and take turns responding to outages with the team

Must-Have Qualifications

4+ years game industry experience

Strong C++ programming and software architecture skills

BS or higher in Computer Science or similar discipline (Physics, Math, EE, etc.)

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Has an interest in good software engineering practices and maintaining code quality

Self motivated and able to achieve development goals with minimal supervision

Has a passion for games and plays them regularly

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis

Has outside interests!

Preference to Applicants with

Engineering credits on one or more shipped titles for iOS or Android

Prior Python and Django experience

Experience with live operations

Database development experience with SQL

Previous experience architecting APIs with JSON

Experience setting up automated build systems and unit test frameworks.

Comfortable working in PC and Linux environments

Experience developing games using agile methodologies

Creating games is our passion. Founded in 2002 and acquired in 2015 by SEGA Networks, we bring years of expertise to our projects. Our developers build fun, accessible mobile games like our recent hit, Marvel Puzzle Quest. Based in Cambridge, MA, Demiurge has contributed to titles such as Bioshock, Rock Band, and Mass Effect.