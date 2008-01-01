Senior Software Engineer

We’re looking for outstanding engineers to join our team! If you have a passion for gameplay, physics, networking, tools and/or graphics we’d love to hear from you. As an engineer at Demiurge Studios you’ll work with other engineers, artists and designers to deliver innovative games for the PC, Android and iOS devices. Demiurge development teams are cohesive, highly skilled and well-supported…come join us!
Responsibilities
- Work closely with art and design to understand and define game features and system requirements
- Author technical design documents for the team which specify what will be developed and how
- Provide time estimates and development plans for feature development
- Implement, test, debug and maintain source code
- Provide ongoing support to art and design
- Track your development progress and keep production management well-informed
- Think creatively and work proactively to solve any blocking issues for yourself and your teammates
- Deliver high quality, functional systems on time and to specification
- Review the work of other engineers and provide constructive guidance in a highly collaborative environment
- Make educated trade-offs among scope, quality and pace.
- Assist with live server operations and take turns responding to outages with the team
Must-Have Qualifications
- 4+ years game industry experience
- Strong C++ programming and software architecture skills
- BS or higher in Computer Science or similar discipline (Physics, Math, EE, etc.)
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Has an interest in good software engineering practices and maintaining code quality
- Self motivated and able to achieve development goals with minimal supervision
- Has a passion for games and plays them regularly
- Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis
- Has outside interests!
Preference to Applicants with
- Engineering credits on one or more shipped titles for iOS or Android
- Prior Python and Django experience
- Experience with live operations
- Database development experience with SQL
- Previous experience architecting APIs with JSON
- Experience setting up automated build systems and unit test frameworks.
- Comfortable working in PC and Linux environments
- Experience developing games using agile methodologies
Creating games is our passion. Founded in 2002 and acquired in 2015 by SEGA Networks, we bring years of expertise to our projects. Our developers build fun, accessible mobile games like our recent hit, Marvel Puzzle Quest. Based in Cambridge, MA, Demiurge has contributed to titles such as Bioshock, Rock Band, and Mass Effect.