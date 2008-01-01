



SENIOR SERVER ENGINEER

Who We Are:

2K publishes some of the most popular video game franchises on the planet including Mafia, Borderlands, BioShock, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, Evolve, XCOM, and Sid Meier’s Civilization. The Core Technology group is responsible for identifying common problems across the company and building solutions to those problems. As part of this, Core Tech builds and maintains online services designed to support various 2K franchises. From single sign-on to telemetry/statistics to e-commerce/store, our group is constantly facing fun and challenging problems in the online services space. Add to that the scale of multiple AAA titles and things get really interesting.

What We Need:

We are looking for a senior engineer to join our Identity and E-Commerce initiatives. First and foremost, we need someone who knows how to work autonomously and get things done. You will not be spoon-fed technical specifications or be simply maintaining an existing codebase. Instead you will be faced with interesting, challenging and constantly evolving problems that require a creative yet disciplined approach. You will need to work with other engineers, game teams, producers, designers and more to understand problems, design solutions and turn them into reality.

We also need someone who knows how to work well with others, help them grow and guide them toward a common goal. This role isn’t just about the engineering; it’s an opportunity to take the reins of a small team of engineers and lead. You will own (and be accountable for!) whole systems and their lifecycle.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Own backend services related to the identity and e-commerce needs of the entire company

Work with game, marketing and analytics teams to gather requirements

Translate requirements into technical designs and product roadmaps

Lead the development effort and help the team turn designs into reality

Ensure your services can handle the load generated by users from multiple AAA titles

Mentor other engineers on the team, helping develop them into strong individual contributors

Interface with external groups to provide integration support, strategy and direction

Help set team standards around documentation, programming best practices and overall code quality

Maintain a strong collaborative work relationship with fellow engineers and team members

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

We are looking for a senior engineer with experience building, scaling and maintaining online services. Even better would be experience building Identity and/or E-Commerce services specifically. That said, our team values strong fundamental software engineering skills over any specific language/technology experience. We also place a lot of importance on individuals being self-motivated and self-directed. This is especially important given the need for leadership in this role.

If you have experience with online services, are interested in leadership and are up for the challenge of owning Identity and E-Commerce initiatives for the company, we think you will be a great fit and we’d love to hear from you!

Minimum Requirements:

7+ years of professional programming experience (Java proficiency preferred)

Expert knowledge of object-oriented programming principals

5+ years of professional experience with REST APIs and other types of web services

Hands-on experience building highly scalable applications and infrastructures (AWS experience preferred)

3+ years of professional experience with SQL and NoSQL database technologies

3+-years of professional experience with caching and queuing technologies

B.S. degree (or higher) in Computer Science, or equivalent

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Self-motivated attitude with an ability to carry ideas from inception to completion

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=1851