Senior Server Engineer

Senior Server Software Engineer





Big Huge Games is looking for a talented Server Software Engineer to join our accomplished game development team. You will be part of a highly skilled and innovative group that is responsible for creating world class mobile games. Your focus and responsibility will be on creating servers for game development, utilizing and combining multiple technologies to create an online game that will be played by millions of players.

We’re looking for candidates who combine strong programming skills with a passion for games, and the ability to work well with others. Your input, technical abilities and architectural expertise will help contribute to our long-term development and direction, and will be crucial to our games’ success. We want skilled engineers that live and breathe code, yet can still operate and communicate effectively in a highly interactive environment.

You will be working closely with gameplay, tool and server programmers, as well as other disciplines including Art, Design, Production, QA and Analytics. As part of a cross-functional and agile team, you will help implement and drive the development of new features on the backend side. At the same time, you will be empowered to create and challenged to learn.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement and extend our backend architecture using Java and related frameworks like Spring.

Create high availability, service-oriented, scalable and secure systems for game features and functionality.

Utilize new hardware and software technologies in an intelligent and efficient manner, for storage, caching, database, logging and analytics capabilities.

Participate in group collaboration and utilize engineering best practices, such as code reviews.

Work with all departments to ensure the best systems and tools to make our teams efficient and our games great.

Preferred Skills and Qualifications:





Source control system knowledge, including git and/or Perforce.

Strong knowledge of Java and C#/C++.

Excellent team and interpersonal skills a must.

Experience using Linux and Apache Tomcat.

Experience or familiarity with Amazon services such as EC2 and VPC.

Knowledge of REST, mobile services and basic web development.

Understanding of security issues and client/server architectures, allowing for different game modes, such as city building or PvP battle.

Experience with networking fundamentals and efficient object serialization.

Expertise with database and caching tech, such as MySQL, Redis, and MemCached.

Game industry experience, shipped previous cross platform titles.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent engineering track.

Ability to quickly understand existing code and enhance/extend an existing architecture.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, algorithms, and data structures.

Software engineering skills, including the ability to write clear, maintainable, robust code.

Experience developing in and supporting all stages of the development lifecycle.

Ability to architect scalable systems from scratch.

A passion for hands-on game development with a focus on attention to detail.

Located in Baltimore, Maryland, the team at Big Huge Games is heir to a rich tradition of quality game development stretching back more than two decades.

Our goals are simple: make great games, have a great place to come to work everyday, and live up to the motto “you gotta have fun to make fun.” Potential applicants should check out DomiNations on iOS or Android.