Company Name:
BattleCry Studios
Website:
http://www.battlecrystudios.com
Location:
Austin, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Linux / UNIX
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Server Engineer
Responsibilities
Works with other senior engineers to architect and refine game server systems
Works with designers, artists and other personnel involved in the development of products as required
Develops and authors all phases of technical design specifications and completes implementation
Writes clear, maintainable, portable code
Test and refine code and systems throughout the development cycle of the project
Accurately estimates his/her schedules and delivers high quality work products to that schedule
Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
5+ years professional software development experience writing client / server applications in C++
Expertise in building multithreaded, multi-process, real-time systems
Expertise with client/server message passing architectures
Experience tuning real-time server systems for performance and reliability
Experience with persistence of distributed systems
Expertise in Unix/Linux/Win32 Operating systems
Excellent analytical and mathematical skills
Strong interpersonal skills and problem solving ability
Desired Skills
Database API programming in C++
Experience with SQL
Experience with Lua, Python, Bash
Experience mentoring or directing work of more junior staff
Game industry experience
