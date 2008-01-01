webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
BattleCry Studios
Website:
http://www.battlecrystudios.com
Location:
Austin, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Linux / UNIX
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Server Engineer

Responsibilities

  • Works with other senior engineers to architect and refine game server systems
  • Works with designers, artists and other personnel involved in the development of products as required
  • Develops and authors all phases of technical design specifications and completes implementation
  • Writes clear, maintainable, portable code
  • Test and refine code and systems throughout the development cycle of the project
  • Accurately estimates his/her schedules and delivers high quality work products to that schedule

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
  • 5+ years professional software development experience writing client / server applications in C++
  • Expertise in building multithreaded, multi-process, real-time systems
  • Expertise with client/server message passing architectures
  • Experience tuning real-time server systems for performance and reliability
  • Experience with persistence of distributed systems
  • Expertise in Unix/Linux/Win32 Operating systems
  • Excellent analytical and mathematical skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills and problem solving ability

Desired Skills

  • Database API programming in C++
  • Experience with SQL
  • Experience with Lua, Python, Bash
  • Experience mentoring or directing work of more junior staff
  • Game industry experience
