Why is this job important?

Senior engineers at Vicarious Visions shape the technical and cultural future of the studio, and that spirit is embodied by this position. We are looking for someone who can help lead the development of security technologies at Vicarious Visions and combat the next generation of hackers. The senior security engineer will provide a new perspective to a passionate engineering department, raising the bar of quality through stronger code. Your white-hat passion ensures that the millions of players who enjoy Destiny are protected from the few who try to ruin the experience.

In 2016, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 25th year in the industry. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe. We are a studio that is built to last, and now we are embarking on a brand new chapter.

We are currently partnering with Bungie to further expand the award winning Destiny universe.

Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products – from Skylanders to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 to our recent contributions to this year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. We apply the same dedication to excellence to every video game franchise we’ve worked on over the years and we are bringing that same philosophy to the Destiny franchise.

We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices. We not only give our developers a safe and warm place to incubate and grow their ideas but the tools and support necessary to turn those ideas into impactful and memorable experiences.

What will you do?

Prevent, detect, and respond to malicious attacks and client hacks

Design and implement security initiatives for the Destiny franchise

Analyze and respond to data collected on the health and security of the game

Encourage security sensibility in the engineering department

Stay up-to-date with the latest security practices, trends, and research

Ensure we give our customers a safe and fair AAA game experience

What skills and experience are we looking for?

5+ years in application and network security (experience on AAA titles for PS4/Xbox One/PC a plus)

Knowledge of at least one programming language

Strong communication and collaboration skills

A passion for writing secure applications

If you have all of the above skills, get excited about this kind of work, or just think this job sounds interesting, we’re interested in you.

Our studio is located in Albany, NY, a thriving northeastern city with an abundance of professional theatre, music, dance, and sports attractions, as well as a backyard full of recreational activities. (That’s a metaphorical backyard. The studio’s backyard has a patio and grill though…with seasonal awning.) And for those looking for more adventures, we’re located less than three hours from NYC, Boston, and Montreal!