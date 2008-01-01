Infinity Ward is looking for a Senior Rendering Engineer to join our team and drive the vision of what a true next-gen console can achieve. You relish the challenge of achieving graphical rendering excellence in less than 16ms. You keep up to date with industry trends, want to intelligently apply the latest rendering techniques, and even break new ground on your own. You're comfortable writing gpu shaders and cringe when your gpu capture says you just added .2 ms more to the frame than you thought it should. If you also have experience implementing tech features end to end, from data file to the screen, then put another feather in your cap and contact us!
Responsibilities:
About Us:
Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise. The titles developed by Infinity Ward have won over 200 "Game of the Year" awards and 100 "Editor's Choice" awards, among many other industry accolades. In 2007, the studio released Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a revolutionary title that set the bar for the modern first-person shooter. Our latest releases, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Ghosts broke records with the fastest revenue generating launches of any entertainment product. In 2014, Infinity Ward merged with Neversoft, bringing together two talented and accomplished groups under one roof, with the goal of creating the best games possible. We released Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016, and the game became the number one selling console franchise worldwide.
Infinity Ward is located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. A critically-acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and accomplished development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent workplace environment.