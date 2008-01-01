Infinity Ward is looking for a Senior Rendering Engineer to join our team and drive the vision of what a true next-gen console can achieve. You relish the challenge of achieving graphical rendering excellence in less than 16ms. You keep up to date with industry trends, want to intelligently apply the latest rendering techniques, and even break new ground on your own. You're comfortable writing gpu shaders and cringe when your gpu capture says you just added .2 ms more to the frame than you thought it should. If you also have experience implementing tech features end to end, from data file to the screen, then put another feather in your cap and contact us!



Responsibilities:

Work with the engine team to develop cutting edge rendering technology for our next AAA title

Work closely with the content team to understand the desired visual results

Write and maintain robust, high-quality code which meets performance goals given the challenging technical constraints of the target platforms

Analyze, optimize, and improve existing rendering pathways and content creator workflows

Contribute ideas for features and improvements as the engine evolves

Communicate and educate fellow developers about implemented features and rendering technologies in general

Adhere to team coding standards and best practices

Understand and embrace the constraints of a game development cycle (you know when bug fixing and optimization become more important than new features)



Requirements:

B.S. (or higher) in Software Engineering or equivalent

5+ years of graphics programming experience, including Xbox One, PS4 or equivalent platform development

Knowledge of performance and memory constraints as they relate to game development

Strong 3D math, particularly as it relates to modern rendering techniques such as energy conservation, alternate basis representations, voxelization, and path tracing etc.

Strong understanding in modern 3D graphics APIs (Direct3D11+, OpenGL4.0+)

Excellent debugging and performance analysis skills

Good working knowledge of modern day GPU hardware and typical performance bottlenecks: Xbox One, PS4, GCN/Kepler + etc.

Strong working knowledge of writing gpu shaders

About Us:

Founded in 2002, Infinity Ward is the original studio behind the Call of Duty franchise. The titles developed by Infinity Ward have won over 200 "Game of the Year" awards and 100 "Editor's Choice" awards, among many other industry accolades. In 2007, the studio released Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, a revolutionary title that set the bar for the modern first-person shooter. Our latest releases, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Ghosts broke records with the fastest revenue generating launches of any entertainment product. In 2014, Infinity Ward merged with Neversoft, bringing together two talented and accomplished groups under one roof, with the goal of creating the best games possible. We released Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016, and the game became the number one selling console franchise worldwide.

Infinity Ward is located in Woodland Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. A critically-acclaimed studio, Infinity Ward is proud to have one of the most passionate and accomplished development teams in the industry. We love to have as much fun as the games we create, and it shows in our relaxed, yet diligent workplace environment.