Infinity Ward is looking for a Senior Rendering Engineer to drive the vision of what a true next gen console title can achieve. You’ll be joining an experienced and highly capable team of engineers and content creators; you should be passionate and proactive and looking to build amazing looking games.

Responsibilities:

• Work with the engine team to develop cutting edge rendering technology for our next AAA title

• Work closely with the content team to understand the desired visual results

• Write and maintain robust, high-quality code which meets performance goals given the challenging technical constraints of the target platforms

• Analyze, optimize, and improve existing rendering pathways and content creator workflows

• Communicate and educate fellow developers about implemented features and rendering technologies in general

• Adhere to team coding standards and best practices.

• Understand and embrace the constraints of a game development cycle (you know when bug fixing and optimization become more important than new features)

Requirements:

• B.S. (or higher) in Software Engineering or equivalent

• 5+ years of graphics programming experience, including Xbox One, PS4 or equivalent platform development

• Knowledge of performance and memory constraints as they relate to game development

• Strong 3D math, particularly as it relates to modern rendering techniques such as energy. conservation, alternate basis representations, voxelization, and path tracing etc

• Strong understanding in modern 3D graphics APIs (Direct3D11+, OpenGL4.0+)

• Excellent debugging and performance analysis skills

• Good working knowledge of modern day GPU hardware and typical performance bottlenecks: Xbox One, PS4, GCN/Kepler + etc