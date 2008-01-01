Infinity Ward is looking for a Senior Rendering Engineer to drive the vision of what a true next gen console title can achieve. You’ll be joining an experienced and highly capable team of engineers and content creators; you should be passionate and proactive and looking to build amazing looking games.
Responsibilities:
• Work with the engine team to develop cutting edge rendering technology for our next AAA title
• Work closely with the content team to understand the desired visual results
• Write and maintain robust, high-quality code which meets performance goals given the challenging technical constraints of the target platforms
• Analyze, optimize, and improve existing rendering pathways and content creator workflows
• Communicate and educate fellow developers about implemented features and rendering technologies in general
• Adhere to team coding standards and best practices.
• Understand and embrace the constraints of a game development cycle (you know when bug fixing and optimization become more important than new features)
Requirements:
• B.S. (or higher) in Software Engineering or equivalent
• 5+ years of graphics programming experience, including Xbox One, PS4 or equivalent platform development
• Knowledge of performance and memory constraints as they relate to game development
• Strong 3D math, particularly as it relates to modern rendering techniques such as energy. conservation, alternate basis representations, voxelization, and path tracing etc
• Strong understanding in modern 3D graphics APIs (Direct3D11+, OpenGL4.0+)
• Excellent debugging and performance analysis skills
• Good working knowledge of modern day GPU hardware and typical performance bottlenecks: Xbox One, PS4, GCN/Kepler + etc