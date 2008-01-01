webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Wii, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles: 1
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Senior Rendering Engineer

Infinity Ward is looking for a Senior Rendering Engineer to drive the vision of what a true next gen console title can achieve. You’ll be joining an experienced and highly capable team of engineers and content creators; you should be passionate and proactive and looking to build amazing looking games.

 

Responsibilities:

•  Work with the engine team to develop cutting edge rendering technology for our next AAA title

•  Work closely with the content team to understand the desired visual results

•  Write and maintain robust, high-quality code which meets performance goals given the challenging technical constraints of the target platforms

•  Analyze, optimize, and improve existing rendering pathways and content creator workflows

•  Communicate and educate fellow developers about implemented features and rendering technologies in general

•  Adhere to team coding standards and best practices.

•  Understand and embrace the constraints of a game development cycle (you know when bug fixing and optimization become more important than new features)

 

Requirements:

•  B.S. (or higher) in Software Engineering or equivalent

•  5+ years of graphics programming experience, including Xbox One, PS4 or equivalent platform development

•  Knowledge of performance and memory constraints as they relate to game development

•  Strong 3D math, particularly as it relates to modern rendering techniques such as energy. conservation, alternate basis representations, voxelization, and path tracing etc

•  Strong understanding in modern 3D graphics APIs (Direct3D11+, OpenGL4.0+)

•  Excellent debugging and performance analysis skills

•  Good working knowledge of modern day GPU hardware and typical performance bottlenecks: Xbox One, PS4, GCN/Kepler + etc

