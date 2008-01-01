SENIOR RENDERING ENGINEER - CORE TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Who We Are:
The Core Technology group at 2K is filled with some of the brightest minds in the business, whose expertise is routinely called upon by the studios behind Civilization, Borderlands, Evolve, and others. When some of the best studios in the world ask for advice, only the best in the field can answer. We fill our team with those who can answer the call, those who thrive working on custom engines, critical shared technology, leading tools and middleware, and those who can research the tools we’ll need to use tomorrow. Core Technology is a forward-thinking group of experts who handle the challenge of supporting multiple products, platforms and studios, while at the same time anticipating the needs of tomorrow. If you’re a top-tier expert who wants to build something great, come join our team.
What We Need:
2K is looking for a high value individual contributor who:
Job Responsibilities Will Include:
Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:
We are looking for someone with a deep and intuitive knowledge of the theoretical fundamentals of rendering. You’ll also need to have an understanding of contemporary game graphics platforms, including low-level familiarity with console platforms from the graphics API level down to CPU & GPU functionality and performance.
Minimum Requirements:
