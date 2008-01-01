SENIOR RENDERING ENGINEER - CORE TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Who We Are:

The Core Technology group at 2K is filled with some of the brightest minds in the business, whose expertise is routinely called upon by the studios behind Civilization, Borderlands, Evolve, and others. When some of the best studios in the world ask for advice, only the best in the field can answer. We fill our team with those who can answer the call, those who thrive working on custom engines, critical shared technology, leading tools and middleware, and those who can research the tools we’ll need to use tomorrow. Core Technology is a forward-thinking group of experts who handle the challenge of supporting multiple products, platforms and studios, while at the same time anticipating the needs of tomorrow. If you’re a top-tier expert who wants to build something great, come join our team.

What We Need:

2K is looking for a high value individual contributor who:

Can develop new techniques for real-time rendering that enable our artists to tell stories in near motion picture quality

Has a familiarity with the state of the art in real-time rendering algorithms used in games, implementation best practices and performance trade-offs

Has a wealth of experience, but is still eager to expand their knowledge base

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Investigate, prototype, and implement solutions for high-fidelity rendering in a real-time context

Effectively analyze and diagnose visual quality or rendering performance problems

Extend and create solutions for lighting ,VFX and post-processing

Work with artists to develop and implement their vision

Keep abreast of the latest developments in rendering through conferences and publications

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

We are looking for someone with a deep and intuitive knowledge of the theoretical fundamentals of rendering. You’ll also need to have an understanding of contemporary game graphics platforms, including low-level familiarity with console platforms from the graphics API level down to CPU & GPU functionality and performance.

Minimum Requirements:

5+ years of professional game development experience focused on graphics including at least some development experience with current gen console hardware

Performance minded development and optimization skills with results oriented approaches and thinking

Deep understanding of current graphics hardware and tools, with a keen focus on measurement and analysis to improve rendering performance

Solid foundation in 3D math, algorithms, and modern computing fundamentals

Previous experience implementing real time global illumination solutions

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=1215