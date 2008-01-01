Senior Programmer

Authorization to work in the United States.

A strong foundation in mathematics, especially those areas commonly used in game development, is highly desirable.

You should feel comfortable developing and debugging complex software using C/C++.

Ideally you will have shipped at least two console game titles to which you have made a significant contribution.

A BS/MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience.

Debug, update, and improve our large existing code-bases.

Work closely with engineers, designers, artists, producers and quality assurance to make great games.

Skydance Interactive is looking for Senior Software Engineers to work with the team that made The Evil Within and XCOM 2 for XB1 and PS4, partnered in the creation of Gears of War 4 and added cutting-edge graphics technology for Fallout 4. You will enjoy a dynamic, collaborative, and supportive team environment where we actively encourage creative exploration and skills development.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message