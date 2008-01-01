webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Skydance Interactive
Website:
http://skydance.com/
Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Senior Programmer

Job Description

Skydance Interactive is looking for Senior Software Engineers to work with the team that made The Evil Within and XCOM 2 for XB1 and PS4, partnered in the creation of Gears of War 4 and added cutting-edge graphics technology for Fallout 4. You will enjoy a dynamic, collaborative, and supportive team environment where we actively encourage creative exploration and skills development.

 

Responsibilities

  • Work closely with engineers, designers, artists, producers and quality assurance to make great games.

  • Design, implement, debug, and maintain highly scalable, performant code.

  • Debug, update, and improve our large existing code-bases.

 

Requirements

  • A BS/MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience.

  • Ideally you will have shipped at least two console game titles to which you have made a significant contribution.

  • You should feel comfortable developing and debugging complex software using C/C++.

  • A strong foundation in mathematics, especially those areas commonly used in game development, is highly desirable.

  • Authorization to work in the United States.

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

We couldn't find matching jobs.

Friends Who Might Be Interested