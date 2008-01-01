Senior Programmer

Job Description
Skydance Interactive is looking for Senior Software Engineers to work with the team that made The Evil Within and XCOM 2 for XB1 and PS4, partnered in the creation of Gears of War 4 and added cutting-edge graphics technology for Fallout 4. You will enjoy a dynamic, collaborative, and supportive team environment where we actively encourage creative exploration and skills development.
Responsibilities
Work closely with engineers, designers, artists, producers and quality assurance to make great games.
Design, implement, debug, and maintain highly scalable, performant code.
Debug, update, and improve our large existing code-bases.
Requirements
A BS/MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience.
Ideally you will have shipped at least two console game titles to which you have made a significant contribution.
You should feel comfortable developing and debugging complex software using C/C++.
A strong foundation in mathematics, especially those areas commonly used in game development, is highly desirable.
Authorization to work in the United States.