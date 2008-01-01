Senior Programmer - Games Software Development

We’re lookin’ for some Software Developers in Austin or Chicago who can help us move the needle. If you’re not in either city and you know your stuff, we’ll help you get there.

Who you are:

You are a positive disruptor who refuses to accept that it’s ‘always been done this way.’

You make mistakes. You own them and correct them.

You want to work with peers and internal customers who kick ass.

You have and share ideas. You are energized when you hear "It can't be done."

be done." You empower others. You learn. You know your stuff. You can code. You see a new language not as hurdle, but an opportunity.

You are not silenced by disagreement.

You are more than your code.

Who we are:

We are a homegrown Austin company, building increasingly complex Casino games.

We are your team. We are your sounding board.

We will challenge you, and we will support you. We are the last line of defense. We empower.

We build. We make things together. Hard things. Better things.

We make software for a living. We can do anything.

We create.

What we'll do together:

We'll solve cool problems. We'll develop new features.

We'll work using C++ in a Windows environment. Splash in some SQL, JS, Angular, and C#, and we’re all the way home.

Got some of that but not all of it? That's fine. Smart people don’t get tripped up on syntax, anyway.

We'll make shit happen.

What comes next:

Send us your resume. We don't care if it's out of date.

Our recruiters will call you.

We do some stuff to figure out if you’re smart from the comfort of your own home.

Get here, meet the team (not a single damn trick question, promise).

Don't wear a suit (or tie).



