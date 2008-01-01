Senior Programmer

Crate Entertainment is looking for a talented software engineer with experience gameplay and / or engine work. Crate is an independent PC developer with a current team of 12 and is self-funded, with no outside investors, through 2020. We recently released the PC ARPG Grim Dawn, which has sold over 800k copies with a 93% Steam user rating. This is a unique opportunity for someone looking for a non-traditional work environment without the stress and politics typical of larger companies.

This position would be providing additional gameplay / engine programming work on one of our two current projects, both in the PC RPG / Strategy genres, one built with Unity and the other with our own engine. Work would take place remotely (we have no physical office, though most of the team is in MA) and you would be expected to be online and available weekdays during "core" hours but otherwise can set your own schedule. We've never had mandatory crunch, rarely set hard deadlines and I don't think we've ever had a real meeting. We highly value efficiency and each person is expected to have the drive and self-discipline to do what it takes to complete work in a reasonable timefame and seek out new tasks and challenges. You should also be capable of reviewing and maintaining a high level of quality in your own work.

http://www.crateentertainment.com/jobs.php

Required Qualifications





BS or higher in computer science or similar field

3+ Years professional experience programming with C++

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Highly self-driven and able to accomplish goals with minimal supervision

Passion for games and some background in PC strategy and RPG / ARPG genres

Must reside in the United States and be authorized to work





Preferred Qualifications

