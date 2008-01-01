Senior Programmer

Senior Engine / Gameplay Programmer

What We're Looking For:

An enthusiastic and experienced software engineer to work on strategy / RPG titles currently in development.

Working on a smaller sized team, applicants will have the opportunity to take on different roles, potentially working on gameplay features, tools, performance optimization and whatever else comes up.

Work would take place remotely (we have no physical office, with people currently in MA, FL and WA) most of the team is in MA) and you would be expected to generally be online and available weekdays during "core" hours but otherwise can set your own schedule.

About Us:

Crate is an independent PC developer with a current team of 12, led by game industry veterans with over 15 years of individual experience. We are self-funded through 2020, with no outside investors. We recently released the PC ARPG Grim Dawn, which has sold over 900k copies with a 93% Steam user rating. This is a unique opportunity for someone with a passion for core PC games, to work in a fun, creative environment without the stress and politics that often exist in big companies tied to publisher / investor milestone schedules.

Required Qualifications

2+ years of professional game industry experience and at least one shipped title.

2+ years professional experience coding in C++

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Highly self-driven and able to accomplish goals with minimal supervision

Must reside in the United States and be authorized to work



Preferred Qualifications

Passion for games and some background playing PC strategy and RPG / ARPG genres

Experience programming with C#

Prior work in the Unity and / or Unreal engines

Experience with random terrain generation





Applicants can directly email a cover letter and resume to jobs@crateentertainment.com