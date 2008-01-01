Senior Programmer

Responsibilities:



• Be a positive disruptor. Proactively look for ways to contribute to our organizational objectives.

• Design, modify, and implement casino games game engine software.

• Communicate proactively in all directions with varied sized audiences.

• To lead from the front. Coordinate small and medium sized groups of programmers to complete programming objectives.

• Provide technical mentoring to other team members.

• Display good problem solving skills with an eye for detail.

• Oriented toward technical and non-technical customer support.

Examines customer’s processes and workflows then suggest and implements improvements and efficiencies.

• Able to multi-task and takes unexpected task interruptions or occasional bouts of “firefighting” in stride.

• Work with a lead developer or software development manager to create project delivery schedules.

• Document and implement fixes for software defects.

• Recommend alterations to designs and implementations to improve quality of products and/or procedures.

• Create unit tests and validation procedures, and document technical specifications.

• Identify programming objectives to implement subsystems.

Experience Required:



• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field, or industry equivalent experience.

• 5+ years of relevant programming experience C/C++.

• Demonstrated experience providing technical leadership to other programmers.

• Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

• Knowledge and practical application of software development practices such as agile software development feature driven development, and SDLC.

• Thorough knowledge and practical application of object-oriented modeling, design, and development.

• Knowledge of source/revision control systems such as Perforce.

• Detailed knowledge of design patterns.





Experience Desired:



• Game Development, Platform or Game Engine.

• Multithreading.

• Networking.

• V8 or similar technology..

• Graphics, Shaders and Rendering.