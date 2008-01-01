Senior Programmer

Responsibilities:
• Be a positive disruptor. Proactively look for ways to contribute to our organizational objectives.
• Design, modify, and implement casino games game engine software.
• Communicate proactively in all directions with varied sized audiences.
• To lead from the front. Coordinate small and medium sized groups of programmers to complete programming objectives.
• Provide technical mentoring to other team members.
• Display good problem solving skills with an eye for detail.
• Oriented toward technical and non-technical customer support.
Examines customer’s processes and workflows then suggest and implements improvements and efficiencies.
• Able to multi-task and takes unexpected task interruptions or occasional bouts of “firefighting” in stride.
• Work with a lead developer or software development manager to create project delivery schedules.
• Document and implement fixes for software defects.
• Recommend alterations to designs and implementations to improve quality of products and/or procedures.
• Create unit tests and validation procedures, and document technical specifications.
• Identify programming objectives to implement subsystems.
Experience Required:
• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field, or industry equivalent experience.
• 5+ years of relevant programming experience C/C++.
• Demonstrated experience providing technical leadership to other programmers.
• Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
• Knowledge and practical application of software development practices such as agile software development feature driven development, and SDLC.
• Thorough knowledge and practical application of object-oriented modeling, design, and development.
• Knowledge of source/revision control systems such as Perforce.
• Detailed knowledge of design patterns.
Experience Desired:
• Game Development, Platform or Game Engine.
• Multithreading.
• Networking.
• V8 or similar technology..
• Graphics, Shaders and Rendering.