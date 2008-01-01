webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Everi
Website:
http://www.everi.com/
Location:
Austin, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Casino, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Programmer

Responsibilities: 

• Be a positive disruptor.  Proactively look for ways to contribute to our organizational objectives.
• Design, modify, and implement casino games game engine software. 
• Communicate proactively in all directions with varied sized audiences. 
• To lead from the front. Coordinate small and medium sized groups of programmers to complete programming objectives. 
• Provide technical mentoring to other team members. 
• Display good problem solving skills with an eye for detail.
• Oriented toward technical and non-technical customer support.  
Examines customer’s processes and workflows then suggest and implements improvements and efficiencies.
• Able to multi-task and takes unexpected task interruptions or occasional bouts of “firefighting” in stride.
• Work with a lead developer or software development manager to create project delivery schedules. 
• Document and implement fixes for software defects. 
• Recommend alterations to designs and implementations to improve quality of products and/or procedures.
• Create unit tests and validation procedures, and document technical specifications. 
• Identify programming objectives to implement subsystems. 

 

Experience Required:

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field, or industry equivalent experience.
• 5+ years of relevant programming experience C/C++. 
• Demonstrated experience providing technical leadership to other programmers. 
• Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team. 
• Knowledge and practical application of software development practices such as agile software development feature driven development, and SDLC. 
• Thorough knowledge and practical application of object-oriented modeling, design, and development. 
• Knowledge of source/revision control systems such as Perforce. 
• Detailed knowledge of design patterns.


Experience Desired:

• Game Development, Platform or Game Engine.
• Multithreading. 
• Networking.
• V8 or similar technology.. 
• Graphics, Shaders and Rendering.

